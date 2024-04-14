BMCM Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay-Tiger's Film Picks Up Pace After Major Drop On Friday

BMCM Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff teamed up for the first time for the masala action-entertainer - Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Despite much anticipation, BMCM opened to a lukewarm response from fans and critics. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the action-packed masala action-entertainer hit cinemas on Eid (April 11). After a positive box office opening in theatres, the movie witnessed a major dip in numbers of more than 50% on Friday. However, as per latest reports, Akshay-Tiger's film has managed to pick up pace. Read on...

BMCM Box Office Collection Day 3:

Akshay-Tiger's BMCM raked in Rs 15.65 crores on its opening day, out of which the film collected Rs 15.5 crores in the Hindi belt alone. The film has been released in 5 languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

According to the latest Sacnilk report, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan collected around Rs 8.50 crores (early estaimates) on Saturday. As per the portal, the movie has managed to earn an estimated Rs 31.75 CRORES nett in Inida in 3 days.

BMCM had an overall 18.27% Hindi Occupancy on Saturday, April 13, 2024.

The action-entertainer witnessed a major drop of 51.44% on its second day at the box office and managed to mint Rs 7.6 crores (Hindi - ₹ 7.5 cr, Tamil - ₹ 0.05 cr; Telugu - ₹ 0.05 cr) on Friday.

BMCM Day-Wise Report:

Day 1 (Thursday): ₹15.65 cr

Day 2 (Friday): ₹ 7.6 cr

Day 3 (Saturday): ₹ 8.50 cr (early estimates)

Total: ₹31.75 CRORES

About BMCM:

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Ali Abbas Zafar, and Himanshu Kishan Mehra, BMCM also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran as the antagonist among Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F in prominent roles.

