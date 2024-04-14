BMCM Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay-Tiger's Film Picks Up Pace After Major Drop On Friday

BMCM
Box
Office
Collection
Day
3:
Akshay
Kumar
and
Tiger
Shroff
teamed
up
for
the
first
time
for
the
masala
action-entertainer
-
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan.
Despite
much
anticipation,
BMCM
opened
to
a
lukewarm
response
from
fans
and
critics.
Directed
by
Ali
Abbas
Zafar,
the
action-packed
masala
action-entertainer
hit
cinemas
on
Eid
(April
11).
After
a
positive
box
office
opening
in
theatres,
the
movie
witnessed
a
major
dip
in
numbers
of
more
than
50%
on
Friday.
However,
as
per
latest
reports,
Akshay-Tiger's
film
has
managed
to
pick
up
pace.
Read
on...
Akshay-Tiger's
BMCM
raked
in
Rs
15.65
crores
on
its
opening
day,
out
of
which
the
film
collected
Rs
15.5
crores
in
the
Hindi
belt
alone.
The
film
has
been
released
in
5
languages
including
Hindi,
Tamil,
Telugu,
Kannada
and
Malayalam.
According
to
the
latest
Sacnilk
report,
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
collected
around
Rs
8.50
crores
(early
estaimates)
on
Saturday.
As
per
the
portal,
the
movie
has
managed
to
earn
an
estimated
Rs
31.75
CRORES
nett
in
Inida
in
3
days.
BMCM
had
an
overall
18.27%
Hindi
Occupancy
on
Saturday,
April
13,
2024.
Produced
by
Vashu
Bhagnani,
Jackky
Bhagnani,
Deepshikha
Deshmukh,
Ali
Abbas
Zafar,
and
Himanshu
Kishan
Mehra,
BMCM
also
stars
Prithviraj
Sukumaran
as
the
antagonist
among
Sonakshi
Sinha,
Manushi
Chhillar
and
Alaya
F
in
prominent
roles.