Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 4 Prediction: Akshay’s Film To Have Good Hold; To Cross 40Cr

Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
Box
Office
Collection
Day
4
Prediction:
Akshay
Kumar
and
Tiger
Shroff
starrer
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
has
been
one
of
the
most
anticipated
movies.
After
all,
it
marks
Akshay
and
Tiger's
first
collaboration,
it
also
is
backed
by
stars
like
Alaya
F,
Manushi
Chhillar
and
Prithviraj
Sukumaran.
It
was
undoubtedly
touted
to
be
a
perfect
Eid
treat
for
the
fans.
However,
despite
all
the
buzz,
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
has
been
struggling
at
the
box
office.
After
minting
Rs
15.75
crores
on
the
opening
day,
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
witnessed
an
over
50%
drop
in
collections
and
Rs
7.6
crores
on
day
2
(first
Friday).
Interestingly,
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
saw
a
slight
hike
in
collections
yesterday
(day
3/
first
Saturday)
and
earned
Rs
8.5
crores
which
took
the
overall
collections
of
the
movie
to
Rs
31.75
crores.
Given
the
trend,
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
(BMCM)
is
expected
to
mint
Rs
9-10
crores
today
(day
4/
first
Sunday)
and
will
be
seen
inching
towards
the
Rs
40
crores
mark.
It
will
be
interesting
to
see
if
BMCM
will
be
able
to
maintain
a
strong
hold
at
the
box
office
in
the
first
week.
Interestingly,
as
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
is
facing
a
box
office
clash
with
Maidaan,
the
Akshay
starrer
has
managed
to
beat
Ajay's
sports
drama
on
the
first
day
with
a
huge
gap.
Meanwhile,
talking
about
the
clash,
Ajay
stated,
"First
of
all
I
won't
call
it
a
clash.
If
you
are
calling
it
a
clash,
then
in
your
language
I
wouldn't
want
two
films
to
release
at
the
same
time.
However,
there
are
certain
obligations
due
to
which
the
films
are
to
be
released".
It
will
be
interesting
to
see
if
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
will
continue
to
have
a
lead
at
Maidaan
at
the
box
office
in
the
coming
days
as
well.