Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 4 Prediction: Akshay’s Film To Have Good Hold; To Cross 40Cr

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 4 Prediction: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been one of the most anticipated movies. After all, it marks Akshay and Tiger's first collaboration, it also is backed by stars like Alaya F, Manushi Chhillar and Prithviraj Sukumaran. It was undoubtedly touted to be a perfect Eid treat for the fans.

However, despite all the buzz, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been struggling at the box office. After minting Rs 15.75 crores on the opening day, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan witnessed an over 50% drop in collections and Rs 7.6 crores on day 2 (first Friday). Interestingly, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan saw a slight hike in collections yesterday (day 3/ first Saturday) and earned Rs 8.5 crores which took the overall collections of the movie to Rs 31.75 crores.

Given the trend, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (BMCM) is expected to mint Rs 9-10 crores today (day 4/ first Sunday) and will be seen inching towards the Rs 40 crores mark. It will be interesting to see if BMCM will be able to maintain a strong hold at the box office in the first week.

Interestingly, as Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is facing a box office clash with Maidaan, the Akshay starrer has managed to beat Ajay's sports drama on the first day with a huge gap. Meanwhile, talking about the clash, Ajay stated, "First of all I won't call it a clash. If you are calling it a clash, then in your language I wouldn't want two films to release at the same time. However, there are certain obligations due to which the films are to be released". It will be interesting to see if Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will continue to have a lead at Maidaan at the box office in the coming days as well.