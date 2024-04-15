BMCM Box Office Collection Day 4: Akshay-Tiger's Film Sees Slight Jump; Crosses Rs 40 Cr In Opening Weekend

Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
Box
Office
Collection
Day
4:
Akshay
Kumar-Tiger
Shroff's
highly-anticipated
film,
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan,
is
struggling
to
pull
audience
to
theatres.
BMCM,
which
hit
theatres
on
Eid
2024
(April
11),
clashed
with
Ajay
Devgn's
biographical
sports-drama
Maidaan.
Directed
by
Ali
Abbas
Zafar,
the
masala
action-entertainer
witnessed
a
slight
growth
in
numbers
on
Sunday,
however,
the
overall
opening
weekend
collection
remains
low.
Check
out
the
detailed
box
office
report.
BMCM
Box
Office
Collection
Day
4:
Akshay-Tiger's
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
failed
to
meet
expectations
of
the
audience
and
opened
to
mixed
reviews
from
fans
and
critics
alike.
According
to
the
latest
Sacnilk
report,
the
high-octane
actioner
raked
in
around
Rs
9
crores
(early
estimates)
on
Sunday.
The
total
4-day
weekend
collection
of
BMCM
is
estimated
to
be
around
Rs
40.75
CRORES!
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
had
an
overall
20.63%
Hindi
Occupancy
on
Sunday,
April
14,
2024.
BMCM
had
a
bumper
opening
and
minted
Rs
15.65
crores
on
Thursday,
out
of
which
it
collected
Rs
15.5
crores
fromt
he
Hindi
belt.
The
film
witnessed
a
major
drop
on
Friday.
It
collected
Rs
7.6
cr
and
Rs
8.5
cr
on
Friday
and
Saturday
respectively.
Day
2
(Friday)
:
₹
7.6
cr
(Hindi
-
₹7.5
cr;
Tamil
-
₹0.5
cr;
Telugu
-
₹0.5
cr)
Day
3
(Saturday)
:
₹
8.5
cr
(Hindi
-
₹8.42
cr;
Tamil
-
₹0.05
cr;
Telugu
-
₹0.03
cr)
Day
4
(Sunday)
:
₹
9
cr
(Early
Estimates)
Total
:
₹
40.75
CRORES
(Rough
Data)
About
BMCM:
Produced
by
Vashu
Bhagnani,
Jackky
Bhagnani,
Deepshikha
Deshmukh,
Ali
Abbas
Zafar,
Himanshu
Kishan
Mehra,
BMCM
also
stars
Prithviraj
Sukumaran,
Sonakshi
Sinha,
Manushi
Chhillar
and
Alaya
F
in
prominent
roles.
The
action-entertainer
revolves
aorund
the
story
of
two
dedicated
Indian
army
officers
(played
by
Akshay
and
Tiger)
who
are
on
a
mission
to
fight
against
India's
most
dangerous
enemy
played
by
Prithviraj.