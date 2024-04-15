BMCM Box Office Collection Day 4: Akshay-Tiger's Film Sees Slight Jump; Crosses Rs 40 Cr In Opening Weekend

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 4: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff's highly-anticipated film, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, is struggling to pull audience to theatres. BMCM, which hit theatres on Eid 2024 (April 11), clashed with Ajay Devgn's biographical sports-drama Maidaan. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the masala action-entertainer witnessed a slight growth in numbers on Sunday, however, the overall opening weekend collection remains low. Check out the detailed box office report.

BMCM Box Office Collection Day 4:

Akshay-Tiger's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan failed to meet expectations of the audience and opened to mixed reviews from fans and critics alike. According to the latest Sacnilk report, the high-octane actioner raked in around Rs 9 crores (early estimates) on Sunday. The total 4-day weekend collection of BMCM is estimated to be around Rs 40.75 CRORES!

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan had an overall 20.63% Hindi Occupancy on Sunday, April 14, 2024.

BMCM had a bumper opening and minted Rs 15.65 crores on Thursday, out of which it collected Rs 15.5 crores fromt he Hindi belt. The film witnessed a major drop on Friday. It collected Rs 7.6 cr and Rs 8.5 cr on Friday and Saturday respectively.

BMCM Day-Wise Box Office Collection: Sacnilk

Day 1 (Thursday) : ₹ 15.65 cr (Hindi - ₹15.5 cr; Tamil - ₹0.08 cr; Telugu - ₹0.05 cr; Malayalam - ₹0.01 cr; Kannada - ₹0.01 cr)

Day 2 (Friday) : ₹ 7.6 cr (Hindi - ₹7.5 cr; Tamil - ₹0.5 cr; Telugu - ₹0.5 cr)

Day 3 (Saturday) : ₹ 8.5 cr (Hindi - ₹8.42 cr; Tamil - ₹0.05 cr; Telugu - ₹0.03 cr)

Day 4 (Sunday) : ₹ 9 cr (Early Estimates)

Total : ₹ 40.75 CRORES (Rough Data)

About BMCM:

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Ali Abbas Zafar, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, BMCM also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F in prominent roles.

The action-entertainer revolves aorund the story of two dedicated Indian army officers (played by Akshay and Tiger) who are on a mission to fight against India's most dangerous enemy played by Prithviraj.

