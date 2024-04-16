Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay-Tiger's Film Sees HUGE Drop; Fails 1st Monday Test

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, two of the most loved action stars, teamed up for the first time for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the masala action-entertainer hit cinemas on Eid 2024, i.e. April 11. Given the power-packed ensemble, blockbuster director, picturesque locations, adrenaline-pumping action sequences, there was a lot of buzz around the release. However, the highy-anticipated actioner failed to meet with the expecttions of the audience and it is cleary evident from its box offie collection report card. Read on...

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 5 Report:

BMCM opened to mixed response from audience and critics alike. The film managed to collect Rs 15.65 crores at the domestic box office on Thursday. According to the latest reportpublished by Sacnilk, Akshay-Tiger's film failed its 1st Monday test as the movie witnessed a huge drop in its box office collection.

As per Sacnilk, BMCM recorded its lowest single day collection on Monday and minted around Rs 2.50 crores (early estimates) on day 5. The total 5-day collection is now estimated to be around Rs 43.30 CRORES!

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan had an overall 9.92 % Hindi occupancy on Monday (APril 15).

The movie minted around Rs 40.75 crores during its extended weekend.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Day-Wise Box Office Report:

Day 1 (Thursday) - ₹ 15.65 cr (Hindi - ₹15.5 cr; Tamil - ₹0.08 cr; Telugu - ₹0.05; Kannada - ₹0.01 cr; Malayalam - ₹0.01 cr)

Day 2 (Friday) - ₹ 7.6 cr (Hindi - ₹7.5 cr; Tamil - ₹0.05 cr; Telugu - ₹0.05 cr)

Day 3 (Saturday) - ₹ 8.5 cr (Hindi - ₹8.42 cr; Tamil - ₹0.05 cr; Telugu - ₹0.03 cr)

Day 4 (Sunday) - ₹ 9.05 cr (Hindi - ₹8.95; Tamil - ₹0.05 cr; Telugu - ₹0.05 cr)

Day 5 (Monday) - ₹ 2.50 cr (early estimates)

Total - ₹ 43.30 CRORES!

About Bade Miyan Chote Miyan:

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan - produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Kishan Mehra - also stars Prithviraj Sukumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F.

The film revolves around the story of two fierce Indian army officers (Akshay and Tiger) who are on a mission to fight againt India's most deadly villain played by Prithviraj.