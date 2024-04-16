Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay-Tiger's Film Sees HUGE Drop; Fails 1st Monday Test

Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
Box
Office
Collection
Day
5:
Akshay
Kumar
and
Tiger
Shroff,
two
of
the
most
loved
action
stars,
teamed
up
for
the
first
time
for
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan.
Directed
by
Ali
Abbas
Zafar,
the
masala
action-entertainer
hit
cinemas
on
Eid
2024,
i.e.
April
11.
Given
the
power-packed
ensemble,
blockbuster
director,
picturesque
locations,
adrenaline-pumping
action
sequences,
there
was
a
lot
of
buzz
around
the
release.
However,
the
highy-anticipated
actioner
failed
to
meet
with
the
expecttions
of
the
audience
and
it
is
cleary
evident
from
its
box
offie
collection
report
card.
Read
on...
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
Box
Office
Collection
Day
5
Report:
BMCM
opened
to
mixed
response
from
audience
and
critics
alike.
The
film
managed
to
collect
Rs
15.65
crores
at
the
domestic
box
office
on
Thursday.
According
to
the
latest
reportpublished
by
Sacnilk,
Akshay-Tiger's
film
failed
its
1st
Monday
test
as
the
movie
witnessed
a
huge
drop
in
its
box
office
collection.
As
per
Sacnilk,
BMCM
recorded
its
lowest
single
day
collection
on
Monday
and
minted
around
Rs
2.50
crores
(early
estimates)
on
day
5.
The
total
5-day
collection
is
now
estimated
to
be
around
Rs
43.30
CRORES!
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
had
an
overall
9.92
%
Hindi
occupancy
on
Monday
(APril
15).
The
movie
minted
around
Rs
40.75
crores
during
its
extended
weekend.
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
-
produced
by
Vashu
Bhagnani,
Jackky
Bhagnani,
Deepshikha
Deshmukh,
Ali
Abbas
Zafar
and
Himanshu
Kishan
Mehra
-
also
stars
Prithviraj
Sukumar,
Sonakshi
Sinha,
Manushi
Chhillar
and
Alaya
F.
The
film
revolves
around
the
story
of
two
fierce
Indian
army
officers
(Akshay
and
Tiger)
who
are
on
a
mission
to
fight
againt
India's
most
deadly
villain
played
by
Prithviraj.
Story first published: Tuesday, April 16, 2024, 16:06 [IST]