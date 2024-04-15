Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 5 Prediction: Akshay’s Film To See Major Dip In Numbers Today

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Prediction 5: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the movie happens to be an action entertainer and also features Alaya F and Manushi Chhillar as female lead. This isn't all. Prithviraj Sukumaran played the role of lead antagonist and his performance and won millions of hearts.

As Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has left everyone brimming with an opinion, the box office numbers have come as quite a disappointment. Despite the massive buzz, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan recorded the second highest opener of the year with a collection of Rs 15.65 crores. However, this Akshay and Tiger starrer has been struggling at the box office from the second day itself and failed to mint a double digit collection in a day.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Review: Prithviraj Is The Star Of This Akshay-Tiger Film Which Looks Like A PUBG Game

In fact, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan failed to witness an impressive boom in numbers even during the first weekend. According to a report published in Sacnilk, BMCM minted Rs 8.5 crores on Saturday (day 3) followed by a collection of Rs 9 crores yesterday (first Sunday/ day 4) which took the overall collections of the movie to Rs 40.75 crores.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 5 Prediction

Given the trend, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is likely to witness a massive dip in collections today (first Monday/ day 5). It is expected to mint Rs 4-6 crores today and likely to cross Rs 45 crores mark. It will be interesting to see if BMCM will be able to pick up pace at the box office in the coming days.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection: Hit or Flop, Budget; Everything To Know About Akshay's Film

Interestingly, as Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is facing a box office clash with Maidaan, the Akshay starrer has managed to beat Ajay's sports drama on the first day with a huge gap. Meanwhile, talking about the clash, Ajay stated, "First of all I won't call it a clash. If you are calling it a clash, then in your language I wouldn't want two films to release at the same time. However, there are certain obligations due to which the films are to be released". It will be interesting to see if Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will continue to have a lead at Maidaan at the box office in the coming days as well.