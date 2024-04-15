Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 5 Prediction: Akshay’s Film To See Major Dip In Numbers Today

Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
Box
Office
Prediction
5:
Akshay
Kumar
and
Tiger
Shroff
starrer
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
has
been
one
of
the
most
anticipated
releases
of
the
year.
Helmed
by
Ali
Abbas
Zafar,
the
movie
happens
to
be
an
action
entertainer
and
also
features
Alaya
F
and
Manushi
Chhillar
as
female
lead.
This
isn't
all.
Prithviraj
Sukumaran
played
the
role
of
lead
antagonist
and
his
performance
and
won
millions
of
hearts.
As
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
has
left
everyone
brimming
with
an
opinion,
the
box
office
numbers
have
come
as
quite
a
disappointment.
Despite
the
massive
buzz,
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
recorded
the
second
highest
opener
of
the
year
with
a
collection
of
Rs
15.65
crores.
However,
this
Akshay
and
Tiger
starrer
has
been
struggling
at
the
box
office
from
the
second
day
itself
and
failed
to
mint
a
double
digit
collection
in
a
day.
In
fact,
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
failed
to
witness
an
impressive
boom
in
numbers
even
during
the
first
weekend.
According
to
a
report
published
in
Sacnilk,
BMCM
minted
Rs
8.5
crores
on
Saturday
(day
3)
followed
by
a
collection
of
Rs
9
crores
yesterday
(first
Sunday/
day
4)
which
took
the
overall
collections
of
the
movie
to
Rs
40.75
crores.
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
Box
Office
Collection
Day
5
Prediction
Given
the
trend,
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
is
likely
to
witness
a
massive
dip
in
collections
today
(first
Monday/
day
5).
It
is
expected
to
mint
Rs
4-6
crores
today
and
likely
to
cross
Rs
45
crores
mark.
It
will
be
interesting
to
see
if
BMCM
will
be
able
to
pick
up
pace
at
the
box
office
in
the
coming
days.
Interestingly,
as
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
is
facing
a
box
office
clash
with
Maidaan,
the
Akshay
starrer
has
managed
to
beat
Ajay's
sports
drama
on
the
first
day
with
a
huge
gap.
Meanwhile,
talking
about
the
clash,
Ajay
stated,
"First
of
all
I
won't
call
it
a
clash.
If
you
are
calling
it
a
clash,
then
in
your
language
I
wouldn't
want
two
films
to
release
at
the
same
time.
However,
there
are
certain
obligations
due
to
which
the
films
are
to
be
released".
It
will
be
interesting
to
see
if
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
will
continue
to
have
a
lead
at
Maidaan
at
the
box
office
in
the
coming
days
as
well.
Story first published: Monday, April 15, 2024, 8:26 [IST]