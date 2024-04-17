BMCM Box Office Collection Day 6: Akshay-Tiger's Film Sees Further Drop On Tuesday; Struggles To Cross ₹50 Cr

BMCM Box Office Collection Day 6: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff's highly-anticipated film, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, continues to struggle at the box office. Akki and Tiger, two of the most loved action stars of Bollywood, teamed up for the first time for this Ali Abbas Zafar directorial. BMCM hit cinemas on Eid 2024, i.e. April 11, clashing with Ajay Devgn's much-awaited sports-drama, Maidaan. BMCM opened to a lukewarm respons from audience and critics alike. Despite the huge buzz around the film, this masala action-entertainer is struggling pull audience to theatres. Check out the detailed box office report below:

BMCM Box Office Collection Day 6 Report:

Akshay-Tiger starrer masala actioner, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's box office performance in underwhelming. The film is struggling to cross the Rs 50-crore-mark at the box office. The movie had collected Rs 15.65 crores on its opening day at the domestic box office. However, BMCM witnessed a sharp drop on its 2nd day. On day 6, the numbers dipped further below.

According to Sacnilk, Akshay-Tiger's film raked in around Rs 2.25 crores (early estimates) on Tuesday, taking the total estimated collection to Rs 45.55 CRORES in 6 days.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan had an overall 10.11% Hindi occupancy on Tuesday, April 16. The movie minted around Rs 40.75 crores in its openig weekend at the domestic box office.

BMCM Day-Wise Box Office Collection:

Day 1 (Thursday) - ₹ 15.65 cr (Hindi - ₹15.5 cr; Tamil - ₹0.08 cr; Telugu - ₹0.05; Kannada - ₹0.01 cr; Malayalam - ₹0.01 cr)

Day 2 (Friday) - ₹ 7.6 cr (Hindi - ₹7.5 cr; Tamil - ₹ 0.05 cr; Telugu - ₹0.05 cr)

Day 3 (Saturday) - ₹ 8.5 cr (Hindi - ₹8.42 cr; Tamil - ₹0.05 cr; Telugu - ₹0.03 cr)

Day 4 (Sunday) - ₹ 9.05 cr (Hindi - ₹8.95 cr; Tamil - ₹0.05 cr; Telugu - ₹0.05 cr)

Day 5 (Monday) - ₹ 2.5 cr (Hindi - ₹2.05 cr; Tamil - ₹0.05 cr; Telugu - ₹0.03 cr)

Day 6 (Tuesday) - ₹ 2.25 cr (Early Estimates)

Total - ₹45.55 CRORES!

About BMCM:

Produced By Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Kishan Mehra, BMCM also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F in key roles.