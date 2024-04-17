BMCM Box Office Collection Day 6: Akshay-Tiger's Film Sees Further Drop On Tuesday; Struggles To Cross ₹50 Cr

BMCM
Box
Office
Collection
Day
6:
Akshay
Kumar-Tiger
Shroff's
highly-anticipated
film,
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan,
continues
to
struggle
at
the
box
office.
Akki
and
Tiger,
two
of
the
most
loved
action
stars
of
Bollywood,
teamed
up
for
the
first
time
for
this
Ali
Abbas
Zafar
directorial.
BMCM
hit
cinemas
on
Eid
2024,
i.e.
April
11,
clashing
with
Ajay
Devgn's
much-awaited
sports-drama,
Maidaan.
BMCM
opened
to
a
lukewarm
respons
from
audience
and
critics
alike.
Despite
the
huge
buzz
around
the
film,
this
masala
action-entertainer
is
struggling
pull
audience
to
theatres.
Check
out
the
detailed
box
office
report
below:
BMCM
Box
Office
Collection
Day
6
Report:
Akshay-Tiger
starrer
masala
actioner,
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan's
box
office
performance
in
underwhelming.
The
film
is
struggling
to
cross
the
Rs
50-crore-mark
at
the
box
office.
The
movie
had
collected
Rs
15.65
crores
on
its
opening
day
at
the
domestic
box
office.
However,
BMCM
witnessed
a
sharp
drop
on
its
2nd
day.
On
day
6,
the
numbers
dipped
further
below.
Produced
By
Vashu
Bhagnani,
Jackky
Bhagnani,
Deepshikha
Deshmukh,
Ali
Abbas
Zafar
and
Himanshu
Kishan
Mehra,
BMCM
also
stars
Prithviraj
Sukumaran,
Sonakshi
Sinha,
Manushi
Chhillar
and
Alaya
F
in
key
roles.
Story first published: Wednesday, April 17, 2024, 13:08 [IST]