Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 6 Prediction: Akshay’s Film Struggles To Reach 50Cr In Week 1

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 6 Prediction: Akshay Kumar, who is known as the action star of Bollywood, has given several action films over the years which have left the audience in awe. His breathtaking action sequences are a treat. And this time, he is making headlines for his recent action entertainer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan which is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Also starring Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumar, Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F in the lead, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year. And while Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (BMCM) was released amid massive buzz, the box office numbers have been a little disappointing. After a slow start at the box office with a collection of Rs 15.65 crores, this Ali Abbas starrer directorial has been struggling at the box office.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 6 Prediction

In fact, while Bade Miyan Chote Miyan did see a slight growth in the collections during the opening weekend, the first Monday turned out to be a major shocker. According to a report published in Sacnilk, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan saw a drop of over 72% yesterday (first Monday/ day 5) and minted Rs 2.5 crores. This took the overall collections of the movie to Rs 43.30 crores

Given the trend, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is likely to stay steady today (first Tuesday/ day 6) and is likely to mint Rs 1.5-2 crores as it inches close to Rs 45 crores. It will be interesting to see if BMCM will be able to cross Rs 50 crores mark in the first week.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Report:

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Day 1 (First Thursday): Rs 15.65 crores

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Day 2 (First Friday): Rs 7.6 crores

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Day 3 (First Saturday): Rs 8.5 crores

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Day 4 (First Sunday): Rs 9.05 crores

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Day 5 (First Monday): Rs 2.5 crores

For the uninitiated, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is having a box office clash with Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan. This isn't the first time Akshay and Ajay are locking horns at the box office and BMCM is certainly giving a tough time to Maidaan. Earlier, talking about BMCM vs Maidaan clash, Ajay had stated that it isn't a clash. He stated that there are wherein two films are released at the same time owing to certain obligations.