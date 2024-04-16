Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 6 Prediction: Akshay’s Film Struggles To Reach 50Cr In Week 1

Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
Box
Office
Collection
Day
6
Prediction:
Akshay
Kumar,
who
is
known
as
the
action
star
of
Bollywood,
has
given
several
action
films
over
the
years
which
have
left
the
audience
in
awe.
His
breathtaking
action
sequences
are
a
treat.
And
this
time,
he
is
making
headlines
for
his
recent
action
entertainer
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
which
is
helmed
by
Ali
Abbas
Zafar.
Also
starring
Tiger
Shroff,
Prithviraj
Sukumar,
Manushi
Chhillar
and
Alaya
F
in
the
lead,
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
has
been
one
of
the
most
anticipated
releases
of
the
year.
And
while
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
(BMCM)
was
released
amid
massive
buzz,
the
box
office
numbers
have
been
a
little
disappointing.
After
a
slow
start
at
the
box
office
with
a
collection
of
Rs
15.65
crores,
this
Ali
Abbas
starrer
directorial
has
been
struggling
at
the
box
office.
In
fact,
while
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
did
see
a
slight
growth
in
the
collections
during
the
opening
weekend,
the
first
Monday
turned
out
to
be
a
major
shocker.
According
to
a
report
published
in
Sacnilk,
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
saw
a
drop
of
over
72%
yesterday
(first
Monday/
day
5)
and
minted
Rs
2.5
crores.
This
took
the
overall
collections
of
the
movie
to
Rs
43.30
crores
Given
the
trend,
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
is
likely
to
stay
steady
today
(first
Tuesday/
day
6)
and
is
likely
to
mint
Rs
1.5-2
crores
as
it
inches
close
to
Rs
45
crores.
It
will
be
interesting
to
see
if
BMCM
will
be
able
to
cross
Rs
50
crores
mark
in
the
first
week.
For
the
uninitiated,
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
is
having
a
box
office
clash
with
Ajay
Devgn
starrer
Maidaan.
This
isn't
the
first
time
Akshay
and
Ajay
are
locking
horns
at
the
box
office
and
BMCM
is
certainly
giving
a
tough
time
to
Maidaan.
Earlier,
talking
about
BMCM
vs
Maidaan
clash,
Ajay
had
stated
that
it
isn't
a
clash.
He
stated
that
there
are
wherein
two
films
are
released
at
the
same
time
owing
to
certain
obligations.
Story first published: Tuesday, April 16, 2024, 9:26 [IST]