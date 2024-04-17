Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 7 Prediction: Akshay’s Film To Fail To Cross 50Cr In Week 1

Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
Day
7
Prediction:
Remember
when
Akshay
Kumar
and
Tiger
Shroff
teased
the
fans
with
the
first
glimpse
of
their
first
collaboration?
We
are
talking
about
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
which
happens
to
be
an
action
entertainer
and
left
fans
excited
as
Bollywood's
two
action
stars
shared
the
screen
for
the
first
time.
Helmed
by
Ali
Abbas
Zafar,
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
also
featured
Alay,
Prithviraj
Sukumaran
and
Manushi
Chhillar
in
the
lead.
And
while
BMCM
finally
opened
on
Eid,
it
received
an
average
response.
Starting
the
box
office
journey
with
an
opening
day
collection
of
Rs
15.65
crores,
this
Ali
Abbas
Zafar
directorial
has
been
struggling
during
the
first
week
itself
and
failed
to
make
a
double
digit
collection
on
any
day.
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
Box
Office
Collection
Day
7
Prediction
In
fact,
after
a
slow
opening
weekend,
BMCM
saw
a
significant
dip
in
collections
on
its
first
Monday.
According
to
a
report
published
in
Sacnilk,
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
minted
Rs
2.5
crores
on
Monday
(day
5)
followed
by
a
collection
of
Rs
2.25
crores
yesterday
(first
Tuesday/
day
6)
which
took
the
overall
collections
of
the
movie
to
Rs
45.55
crores
Given
the
ongoing
trends,
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
is
expected
to
stay
steady
today
(first
Wednesday/
day
7)
and
will
be
minting
Rs
1.75-2
crores
at
the
box
office.
While
BMCM
is
going
slow,
it
is
all
set
to
fail
crossing
Rs
50
crores
mark
during
the
first
week.
For
the
uninitiated,
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
is
having
a
box
office
clash
with
Ajay
Devgn
starrer
Maidaan.
This
isn't
the
first
time
Akshay
and
Ajay
are
locking
horns
at
the
box
office
and
BMCM
is
certainly
giving
a
tough
time
to
Maidaan.
Earlier,
talking
about
BMCM
vs
Maidaan
clash,
Ajay
had
stated
that
it
isn't
a
clash.
He
stated
that
there
are
wherein
two
films
are
released
at
the
same
time
owing
to
certain
obligations.
Story first published: Wednesday, April 17, 2024, 8:19 [IST]