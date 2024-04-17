Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 7 Prediction: Akshay’s Film To Fail To Cross 50Cr In Week 1

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Day 7 Prediction: Remember when Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff teased the fans with the first glimpse of their first collaboration? We are talking about Bade Miyan Chote Miyan which happens to be an action entertainer and left fans excited as Bollywood's two action stars shared the screen for the first time. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan also featured Alay, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Manushi Chhillar in the lead.

And while BMCM finally opened on Eid, it received an average response. Starting the box office journey with an opening day collection of Rs 15.65 crores, this Ali Abbas Zafar directorial has been struggling during the first week itself and failed to make a double digit collection on any day.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 7 Prediction

In fact, after a slow opening weekend, BMCM saw a significant dip in collections on its first Monday. According to a report published in Sacnilk, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan minted Rs 2.5 crores on Monday (day 5) followed by a collection of Rs 2.25 crores yesterday (first Tuesday/ day 6) which took the overall collections of the movie to Rs 45.55 crores

Given the ongoing trends, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is expected to stay steady today (first Wednesday/ day 7) and will be minting Rs 1.75-2 crores at the box office. While BMCM is going slow, it is all set to fail crossing Rs 50 crores mark during the first week.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Report:

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Day 1 (First Thursday): Rs 15.65 crores

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Day 2 (First Friday): Rs 7.6 crores

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Day 3 (First Saturday): Rs 8.5 crores

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Day 4 (First Sunday): Rs 9.05 crores

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Day 5 (First Monday): Rs 2.5 crores

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Day 6 (First Tuesday): Rs 2.25 crores

For the uninitiated, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is having a box office clash with Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan. This isn't the first time Akshay and Ajay are locking horns at the box office and BMCM is certainly giving a tough time to Maidaan. Earlier, talking about BMCM vs Maidaan clash, Ajay had stated that it isn't a clash. He stated that there are wherein two films are released at the same time owing to certain obligations.