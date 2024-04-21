Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection: Tiger Shroff's Third Box Office Disaster In A Row

Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
Box
Office
Collection:
Tiger
Shroff
completes
10
years
in
the
industry
this
year.
The
actor
made
his
Bollywood
debut
with
the
2014
release
Heropanti
which
was
a
hit
at
the
box
office.
He
later
had
a
few
hits
and
few
flops,
but
now,
with
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
not
performing
well
at
the
box
office,
the
actor
has
three
back-to-back
disasters.
Tiger's
first
release
post
the
pandemic
was
Heroptanti
2
which
also
starred
Tara
Sutaria
in
the
lead
role.
The
movie
was
also
released
on
Eid,
and
it
received
negative
reviews,
and
was
a
box
office
disaster.
It
collected
only
Rs.
21.5
crore
at
the
ticket
windows.
Last
year,
Tiger
was
seen
in
Vikas
Bahl's
Ganapath
which
was
a
very
badly
made
movie.
The
movie's
lifetime
collection
was
13.02
crore
which
of
course
made
it
a
disaster.
And
now,
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan.
There
were
a
lot
of
expectations
with
BMCM
because
it
starred
two
actions
stars,
Akshay
Kumar
and
Tiger
Shroff.
But,
the
film
failed
to
impress
the
critics
and
the
audiences,
and
in
nine
days
it
has
collected
Rs.
51.3
crore.
The
movie
might
end
up
its
theatrical
run
with
a
lifetime
collection
of
Rs.
60-65
crore
which
surely
makes
it
a
disaster.
In
these
10
years,
Tiger
has
starred
in
11
films
as
a
lead,
out
of
which
4
were
hits,
1
was
an
average
grosser,
and
6
were
flops.
Tiger
Shroff
Upcoming
Movies
The
actor
currently
has
Singham
Again
and
Jagan
Shakti's
next
lined
up.
The
former,
which
is
a
multi-starrer,
is
slated
to
release
on
15th
August
2024.
The
movie
is
directed
by
Rohit
Shetty
and
apart
from
Tiger,
it
stars
Ajay
Devgn,
Kareena
Kapoor
Khan,
Akshay
Kumar,
Ranveer
Singh,
Arjun
Kapoor,
and
Deepika
Padukone.
There
were
reports
that
Siddharth
Anand
might
rework
on
Rambo,
but
reportedly,
after
the
BMCM's
failure,
the
movie
has
been
put
on
a
backburner
again.