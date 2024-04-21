Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection: Tiger Shroff's Third Box Office Disaster In A Row

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection: Tiger Shroff completes 10 years in the industry this year. The actor made his Bollywood debut with the 2014 release Heropanti which was a hit at the box office. He later had a few hits and few flops, but now, with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan not performing well at the box office, the actor has three back-to-back disasters.

Tiger's first release post the pandemic was Heroptanti 2 which also starred Tara Sutaria in the lead role. The movie was also released on Eid, and it received negative reviews, and was a box office disaster. It collected only Rs. 21.5 crore at the ticket windows.

Last year, Tiger was seen in Vikas Bahl's Ganapath which was a very badly made movie. The movie's lifetime collection was 13.02 crore which of course made it a disaster.

And now, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. There were a lot of expectations with BMCM because it starred two actions stars, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. But, the film failed to impress the critics and the audiences, and in nine days it has collected Rs. 51.3 crore. The movie might end up its theatrical run with a lifetime collection of Rs. 60-65 crore which surely makes it a disaster.

In these 10 years, Tiger has starred in 11 films as a lead, out of which 4 were hits, 1 was an average grosser, and 6 were flops.

Tiger Shroff Upcoming Movies

The actor currently has Singham Again and Jagan Shakti's next lined up. The former, which is a multi-starrer, is slated to release on 15th August 2024. The movie is directed by Rohit Shetty and apart from Tiger, it stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone.

There were reports that Siddharth Anand might rework on Rambo, but reportedly, after the BMCM's failure, the movie has been put on a backburner again.