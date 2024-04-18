Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Week 1: Fighter Stands 190% Higher Than Akshay’s Film In 7 Days

Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
vs
Fighter
Box
Office
Collection
Week
1:
Akshay
Kumar
and
Tiger
Shroff's
much
anticipated
release
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
has
been
creating
buzz
ever
since
it
was
announced.
After
all,
it
marked
Akshay
and
Tiger's
first
collaboration
and
the
duo
was
seen
locking
horns
with
Prithviraj
Sukumaran
in
the
movies.
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
managed
to
create
a
massive
buzz
in
the
town
and
with
an
opening
day
collection
of
Rs
15.65
crores,
it
went
on
to
emerge
as
the
second
highest
opener
of
the
year
and
turned
out
to
be
Tiger's
highest
opener
post
Covid
19.
However,
despite
all
the
buzz,
stellar
cast
and
an
impressive
action
sequences,
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
failed
to
set
the
box
office
on
fire
in
the
first
week.
In
fact,
it
had
not
just
struggled
to
cross
Rs
5
crores
after
the
opening
weekend,
it
was
seen
having
a
tough
time
touching
the
Rs
50
crores
mark
in
the
first
week.
Interestingly,
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
has
also
failed
to
beat
Siddharth
Anand's
aerial
action
drama
Fighter.
According
to
a
report
published
in
Sacnilk,
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
minted
Rs
2.5
crores
(first
Wednesday/
day
7)
and
it
took
the
first
week
collections
of
the
movie
to
Rs
48.20
crores.
On
the
other
hand,
Fighter,
starring
Hrithik
Roshan
and
Deepika
Padukone,
managed
to
earn
a
collection
in
7
days
which
is
over
190%
higher
than
BMCM's
first
week.
For
the
uninitiated,
Fighter
had
earned
Rs
140.5
crores
in
week
1
(7
days).
Interestingly,
as
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
is
facing
a
box
office
clash
with
Maidaan,
the
Akshay
starrer
has
managed
to
beat
Ajay's
sports
drama
on
the
first
day
with
a
huge
gap.
Meanwhile,
talking
about
the
clash,
Ajay
stated,
"First
of
all
I
won't
call
it
a
clash.
If
you
are
calling
it
a
clash,
then
in
your
language
I
wouldn't
want
two
films
to
release
at
the
same
time.
However,
there
are
certain
obligations
due
to
which
the
films
are
to
be
released".
Story first published: Thursday, April 18, 2024, 15:37 [IST]