Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Week 1: Fighter Stands 190% Higher Than Akshay’s Film In 7 Days

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan vs Fighter Box Office Collection Week 1: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's much anticipated release Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been creating buzz ever since it was announced. After all, it marked Akshay and Tiger's first collaboration and the duo was seen locking horns with Prithviraj Sukumaran in the movies. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan managed to create a massive buzz in the town and with an opening day collection of Rs 15.65 crores, it went on to emerge as the second highest opener of the year and turned out to be Tiger's highest opener post Covid 19.

However, despite all the buzz, stellar cast and an impressive action sequences, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan failed to set the box office on fire in the first week. In fact, it had not just struggled to cross Rs 5 crores after the opening weekend, it was seen having a tough time touching the Rs 50 crores mark in the first week. Interestingly, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has also failed to beat Siddharth Anand's aerial action drama Fighter.

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan minted Rs 2.5 crores (first Wednesday/ day 7) and it took the first week collections of the movie to Rs 48.20 crores. On the other hand, Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, managed to earn a collection in 7 days which is over 190% higher than BMCM's first week. For the uninitiated, Fighter had earned Rs 140.5 crores in week 1 (7 days).

Interestingly, as Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is facing a box office clash with Maidaan, the Akshay starrer has managed to beat Ajay's sports drama on the first day with a huge gap. Meanwhile, talking about the clash, Ajay stated, "First of all I won't call it a clash. If you are calling it a clash, then in your language I wouldn't want two films to release at the same time. However, there are certain obligations due to which the films are to be released".