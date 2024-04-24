Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Day 14: Akshay’s Film Struggles To Touch 60Cr; To Record Its Lowest Number

Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
Day
14
Prediction:
Akshay
Kumar
and
Tiger
Shroff,
two
of
Bollywood's
biggest
action
stars,
have
collaborated
for
the
first
time
and
the
audience
can't
keep
calm
about
it.
We
are
talking
about
the
much
anticipated
release
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
which
was
helmed
by
Ali
Abbas
Zafar
and
also
featured
Prithviraj
Sukumaran,
Alaya
Fand
Manushi
Chhillar
in
the
lead.
Needless
to
say,
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
has
managed
to
create
a
substantial
buzz
in
the
town.
However,
despite
the
buzz,
BMCM
has
failed
to
leave
a
mark
at
the
box
office.
The
action
entertainer,
which
opened
to
mixed
reviews
from
the
audience,
saw
a
decent
start
at
the
box
office
with
a
collection
of
Rs
15.65
crores.
However,
it
witnessed
a
massive
fall
after
the
first
Monday
and
has
been
struggling
at
the
box
office
ever
since.
Not
just
it
has
failed
to
register
a
double
digit
collection
on
a
single
day,
it
even
failed
to
cross
Rs
3
crores
mark
at
the
box
office
after
the
opening
weekend.
And
now
that
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
is
all
set
to
complete
two
weeks
of
release,
the
movie
continues
to
struggle
at
the
box
office.
According
to
a
report
published
in
Sacnilk,
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
minted
Rs
80
lakhs
yesterday
(Second
Tuesday/
day
13)
which
took
the
overall
collections
of
BMCM
to
Rs
56.80
crores.
Given
the
trend,
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
is
expected
to
hold
a
steady
ground
and
will
be
minting
Rs
70-80
lakhs
today
(Second
Wednesday/
day
14).
In
fact,
it
has
already
earned
Rs
11
lakhs
from
the
morning
show
and
is
expected
to
cross
Rs
57
crores
mark
at
the
box
office
today.
For
the
uninitiated,
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
is
having
a
box
office
clash
with
Ajay
Devgn
starrer
Maidaan.
This
isn't
the
first
time
Akshay
and
Ajay
are
locking
horns
at
the
box
office
and
BMCM
is
certainly
giving
a
tough
time
to
Maidaan.
Besides,
BMCM
is
also
facing
a
competition
from
Dibakar
Banerjee's
LSD
2:
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2
and
Vidya
Balan
starrer
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar.
However,
the
Ali
Abbas
Zafar
directorial
seems
to
be
unfazed
by
the
new
releases.
Story first published: Wednesday, April 24, 2024, 14:10 [IST]