Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Day 8: Akshay’s Film Sees Its Lowest Number As It Struggles To Cross 50Cr

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 8: When Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff announced their first collaboration, the audience couldn't keep calm. After all, two action stars coming together for the first time was a clear hint of a dhamakedar action entertainer. And that's exactly how Ali Abbas Zafar's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan turned out to be. Also starring Alaya F, Manushi Chhillar and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan turned out to be the perfect Eid gift for the fans

And while Bade Miya Chote Miyan was released amid immense fanfare, it seems to have failed to live up to the box office collection. In fact, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been struggling at the box office since the beginning after recording the second highest opener of 2024 with a collection of Rs 15.65 crores. Even the opening weekend couldn't boom the numbers for this action entertainer. And as the first week has clearly turned out to be a struggling one for BMCM.

According to a report published in Sacnilk, as Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been struggling at the box office, it saw around 40% drop in collections on day 8 (second Thursday). Reportedly, the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial minted Rs 1.55 crores at the box office which took the overall collections of the movie to Rs 49.8 crores and is quite close to crossing Rs 50 crores mark at the box office.

Interestingly, as Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is facing a box office clash with Maidaan, the Akshay starrer has managed to beat Ajay's sports drama on the first day with a huge gap. Meanwhile, talking about the clash, Ajay stated, "First of all I won't call it a clash. If you are calling it a clash, then in your language I wouldn't want two films to release at the same time. However, there are certain obligations due to which the films are to be released". It will be interesting to see if Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will continue to have a lead at Maidaan at the box office in the coming days as well.