Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Day 8: Akshay’s Film Sees Its Lowest Number As It Struggles To Cross 50Cr

Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
Box
Office
Collection
Day
8:
When
Akshay
Kumar
and
Tiger
Shroff
announced
their
first
collaboration,
the
audience
couldn't
keep
calm.
After
all,
two
action
stars
coming
together
for
the
first
time
was
a
clear
hint
of
a
dhamakedar
action
entertainer.
And
that's
exactly
how
Ali
Abbas
Zafar's
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
turned
out
to
be.
Also
starring
Alaya
F,
Manushi
Chhillar
and
Prithviraj
Sukumaran
in
the
lead,
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
turned
out
to
be
the
perfect
Eid
gift
for
the
fans
And
while
Bade
Miya
Chote
Miyan
was
released
amid
immense
fanfare,
it
seems
to
have
failed
to
live
up
to
the
box
office
collection.
In
fact,
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
has
been
struggling
at
the
box
office
since
the
beginning
after
recording
the
second
highest
opener
of
2024
with
a
collection
of
Rs
15.65
crores.
Even
the
opening
weekend
couldn't
boom
the
numbers
for
this
action
entertainer.
And
as
the
first
week
has
clearly
turned
out
to
be
a
struggling
one
for
BMCM.
According
to
a
report
published
in
Sacnilk,
as
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
has
been
struggling
at
the
box
office,
it
saw
around
40%
drop
in
collections
on
day
8
(second
Thursday).
Reportedly,
the
Ali
Abbas
Zafar
directorial
minted
Rs
1.55
crores
at
the
box
office
which
took
the
overall
collections
of
the
movie
to
Rs
49.8
crores
and
is
quite
close
to
crossing
Rs
50
crores
mark
at
the
box
office.
Interestingly,
as
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
is
facing
a
box
office
clash
with
Maidaan,
the
Akshay
starrer
has
managed
to
beat
Ajay's
sports
drama
on
the
first
day
with
a
huge
gap.
Meanwhile,
talking
about
the
clash,
Ajay
stated,
"First
of
all
I
won't
call
it
a
clash.
If
you
are
calling
it
a
clash,
then
in
your
language
I
wouldn't
want
two
films
to
release
at
the
same
time.
However,
there
are
certain
obligations
due
to
which
the
films
are
to
be
released".
It
will
be
interesting
to
see
if
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
will
continue
to
have
a
lead
at
Maidaan
at
the
box
office
in
the
coming
days
as
well.
Story first published: Friday, April 19, 2024, 9:06 [IST]