Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Day 8 Prediction: Akshay’s Film To Cross 50Cr Ahead Of LSD 2 Release

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Day 8 Prediction: It's been a week since the release of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (BMCM). Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the action entertainer was a perfect Eid treat to the fans and was released amid much fanfare. The movie marks Akshay's first collaboration with Tiger Shroff and also features Manushi Chhillar, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Alaya F in the lead.

Despite the immense buzz in the town, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan failed to set the box office on fire. The movie minted Rs 15.65 crores on the opening day and even the opening weekend couldn't bring a boost in the numbers. While this action entertainer was seen struggling during the first week, it has now managed to enter the second week at the box office and is trying to hold a steady ground.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Day 8 Prediction

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan raked in Rs 2.5 crores yesterday (first Wednesday/ day 7) which took the overall collections of the movie to Rs 48.20 crores. Given the trend, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is expected to stay steady at the box office today (second Thursday/ day 8) and is expected to mint Rs 2-2.5 crores as it will be crossing Rs 50 crores mark. And now with Ekta Kapoor and Dibakar Banerjee's Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 (LSD 2) hitting the screens tomorrow, it will be interesting to see if the movie will become a strong competition to Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Report:

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Day 1 (First Thursday): Rs 15.65 crores

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Day 2 (First Friday): Rs 7.6 crores

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Day 3 (First Saturday): Rs 8.5 crores

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Day 4 (First Sunday): Rs 9.05 crores

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Day 5 (First Monday): Rs 2.5 crores

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Day 6 (First Tuesday): Rs 2.4 crores

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Day 7 (First Wednesday): Rs 2.5 crores

For the uninitiated, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is having a box office clash with Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan. This isn't the first time Akshay and Ajay are locking horns at the box office and BMCM is certainly giving a tough time to Maidaan.