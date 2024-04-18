Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Day 8 Prediction: Akshay’s Film To Cross 50Cr Ahead Of LSD 2 Release

Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
Day
8
Prediction:
It's
been
a
week
since
the
release
of
Akshay
Kumar
and
Tiger
Shroff
starrer
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
(BMCM).
Directed
by
Ali
Abbas
Zafar,
the
action
entertainer
was
a
perfect
Eid
treat
to
the
fans
and
was
released
amid
much
fanfare.
The
movie
marks
Akshay's
first
collaboration
with
Tiger
Shroff
and
also
features
Manushi
Chhillar,
Prithviraj
Sukumaran
and
Alaya
F
in
the
lead.
Despite
the
immense
buzz
in
the
town,
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
failed
to
set
the
box
office
on
fire.
The
movie
minted
Rs
15.65
crores
on
the
opening
day
and
even
the
opening
weekend
couldn't
bring
a
boost
in
the
numbers.
While
this
action
entertainer
was
seen
struggling
during
the
first
week,
it
has
now
managed
to
enter
the
second
week
at
the
box
office
and
is
trying
to
hold
a
steady
ground.
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
Day
8
Prediction
According
to
a
report
published
in
Sacnilk,
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
raked
in
Rs
2.5
crores
yesterday
(first
Wednesday/
day
7)
which
took
the
overall
collections
of
the
movie
to
Rs
48.20
crores.
Given
the
trend,
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
is
expected
to
stay
steady
at
the
box
office
today
(second
Thursday/
day
8)
and
is
expected
to
mint
Rs
2-2.5
crores
as
it
will
be
crossing
Rs
50
crores
mark.
And
now
with
Ekta
Kapoor
and
Dibakar
Banerjee's
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2
(LSD
2)
hitting
the
screens
tomorrow,
it
will
be
interesting
to
see
if
the
movie
will
become
a
strong
competition
to
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan.
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
Box
Office
Collection
Report:
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
Day
1
(First
Thursday):
Rs
15.65
crores
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
Day
2
(First
Friday):
Rs
7.6
crores
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
Day
3
(First
Saturday):
Rs
8.5
crores
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
Day
4
(First
Sunday):
Rs
9.05
crores
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
Day
5
(First
Monday):
Rs
2.5
crores
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
Day
6
(First
Tuesday):
Rs
2.4
crores
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
Day
7
(First
Wednesday):
Rs
2.5
crores
For
the
uninitiated,
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
is
having
a
box
office
clash
with
Ajay
Devgn
starrer
Maidaan.
This
isn't
the
first
time
Akshay
and
Ajay
are
locking
horns
at
the
box
office
and
BMCM
is
certainly
giving
a
tough
time
to
Maidaan.