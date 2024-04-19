Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Day 9 Prediction: Akshay’s Film To Cross 51Cr Ahead Of 2nd Weekend

Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
Box
Office
Collection
Day
9
Prediction:
Akshay
Kumar
and
Tiger
Shroff's
first
collaboration
has
been
creating
ripples
ever
since
it
was
announced.
Directed
by
Ali
Abbas
Zafar,
the
movie
happens
to
be
a
big
budget
action
entertainer
that
also
featured
Manushi
Chhilar,
Prithviraj
Sukumaran
and
Alaya
F
in
the
lead.
After
creating
an
immense
buzz
in
the
town,
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
opened
to
decent
reviews
from
the
audience.
However,
the
movie
has
failed
to
create
a
stir
at
the
box
office.
After
recording
the
second
highest
opening
with
Rs
15.65
crores,
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
has
been
struggling
at
the
box
office.
In
fact,
it
even
failed
to
touch
Rs
3
crores
in
a
single
day
after
the
opening
weekend.
And
now
as
BMCM
has
ventured
into
the
second
week,
it
continues
to
witness
a
drop
and
the
struggle
is
still
on.
According
to
a
report
published
by
Sacnilk,
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
witnessed
another
drop
in
collections
and
minted
Rs
1.55
crores
yesterday
(second
Thursday/
day
8)
which
took
the
overall
collections
to
Rs
49.8
crores.
Given
the
trend,
BMCM
is
expected
to
go
and
slow
and
steady
and
is
likely
to
mint
Rs
1-2
crores
today
(second
Friday/
day
9)
as
it
inches
towards
Rs
51
crores.
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
Box
Office
Collection
Report:
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
Day
1
(First
Thursday):
Rs
15.65
crores
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
Day
2
(First
Friday):
Rs
7.6
crores
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
Day
3
(First
Saturday):
Rs
8.5
crores
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
Day
4
(First
Sunday):
Rs
9.05
crores
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
Day
5
(First
Monday):
Rs
2.5
crores
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
Day
6
(First
Tuesday):
Rs
2.4
crores
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
Day
7
(First
Wednesday):
Rs
2.5
crores
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
Day
8
(Second
Thursday):
Rs
1.55
crores
For
the
uninitiated,
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
is
having
a
box
office
clash
with
Ajay
Devgn
starrer
Maidaan.
This
isn't
the
first
time
Akshay
and
Ajay
are
locking
horns
at
the
box
office
and
BMCM
is
certainly
giving
a
tough
time
to
Maidaan.
To
note,
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
will
be
facing
a
competition
from
Ekta
Kapoor
and
Dibakar
Banerjee's
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2
(LSD
2)
which
is
hitting
the
theatres
today.
It
will
be
interesting
to
see
if
BMCM
can
overshadow
LSD
2
at
the
box
office.