Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection: Hit or Flop, Budget; Everything To Know About Akshay’s Film

Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
Hit
or
Flop:
Akshay
Kumar
aka
Khiladi
Kumar
has
been
one
of
the
biggest
action
stars
in
Bollywood
who
has
won
million
of
hearts
with
his
impressive
action
sequences
on
screen.
And
while
it
is
a
treat
to
watch
him
perform
stunts
on
the
big
screen,
he
has
been
all
over
the
headlines
for
his
recent
release.
We
are
talking
about
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
which
also
features
Tiger
Shroff,
Manushi
Chhillar,
Prithviraj
Sukumaran
and
Alaya
F.
Helmed
by
Ali
Abbas
Zafar,
the
action
entertainer
has
been
one
of
the
most
anticipated
movies
of
the
year
and
the
teaser,
trailer
have
got
the
audience
excited
for
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan.
Interestingly,
as
everyone
is
looking
forward
to
the
release
of
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan,
speculations
have
been
rife
about
how
it
will
fare
at
the
box
office.
As
this
Akshay
Kumar
starrer
is
expected
to
have
a
decent
start
at
the
box
office,
there
have
been
endless
speculations
about
whether
it
will
be
a
hit
or
flop,
its
budget,
collection
and
more.
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
Budget
This
Ali
Abbas
Zafar
directorial
has
been
making
headlines
ever
since
it
was
announced
owing
to
its
stellar
cast.
And
as
the
movie
has
finally
released,
it
is
reported
that
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
has
been
made
with
a
budget
of
approximately
Rs
350
crores
and
was
shot
in
Mumbai,
Scotland,
London,
Luton,
Paisley,
Abu
Dhabi
and
Jordan.
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
Box
Office
Collection
As
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
has
been
the
talk
of
the
town
ever
since
it
was
announced,
there
are
reports
about
the
Ali
Abbas
Zafar
directorial
making
an
opening
day
collection
of
approximately
Rs
20
crores.
In
fact,
the
action
entertainer
made
a
collection
of
Rs
4.41
crores
from
the
advance
booking
for
the
first
day.
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
Box
Office
Records
To
note,
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
will
be
facing
a
competition
from
Ajay
Devgn
starrer
Maidaan
which
is
a
sports
biographical
drama.
However,
with
a
reported
collection
of
Rs
20
crores
approximately
on
the
opening
day,
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
is
likely
to
become
the
second
highest
opener
of
2024
after
Fighter.
This
isn't
all.
It
will
mark
as
Akshay's
second
highest
opener
post
Covid
after
Sooryavanshi
and
Tiger's
highest
opener
post
Covid.
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
Hit
or
Flop?
To
note,
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
has
opened
to
mixed
reviews
from
the
critics
and
audience
so
far
and
the
viewers
have
been
in
awe
of
Akshay
and
Tiger's
chemistry
and
Prithviraj's
performance.
Everything
about
this
action
entertainer
has
managed
to
grab
the
eyeballs.
While
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
is
expected
to
have
a
decent
start
at
the
box
office
and
is
likely
to
see
a
jump
in
numbers
in
the
coming
days,
it
needs
to
surpass
its
budget
to
be
a
true
box
office
hit.
It
will
be
interesting
to
see
how
it
will
fare
at
the
box
office
in
the
coming
days.
Story first published: Thursday, April 11, 2024, 10:04 [IST]