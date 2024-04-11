Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection: Hit or Flop, Budget; Everything To Know About Akshay’s Film

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Hit or Flop: Akshay Kumar aka Khiladi Kumar has been one of the biggest action stars in Bollywood who has won million of hearts with his impressive action sequences on screen. And while it is a treat to watch him perform stunts on the big screen, he has been all over the headlines for his recent release. We are talking about Bade Miyan Chote Miyan which also features Tiger Shroff, Manushi Chhillar, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Alaya F.

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the action entertainer has been one of the most anticipated movies of the year and the teaser, trailer have got the audience excited for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Interestingly, as everyone is looking forward to the release of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, speculations have been rife about how it will fare at the box office. As this Akshay Kumar starrer is expected to have a decent start at the box office, there have been endless speculations about whether it will be a hit or flop, its budget, collection and more.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Budget

This Ali Abbas Zafar directorial has been making headlines ever since it was announced owing to its stellar cast. And as the movie has finally released, it is reported that Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been made with a budget of approximately Rs 350 crores and was shot in Mumbai, Scotland, London, Luton, Paisley, Abu Dhabi and Jordan.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection

As Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced, there are reports about the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial making an opening day collection of approximately Rs 20 crores. In fact, the action entertainer made a collection of Rs 4.41 crores from the advance booking for the first day.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Records

To note, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will be facing a competition from Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan which is a sports biographical drama. However, with a reported collection of Rs 20 crores approximately on the opening day, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is likely to become the second highest opener of 2024 after Fighter. This isn't all. It will mark as Akshay's second highest opener post Covid after Sooryavanshi and Tiger's highest opener post Covid.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Hit or Flop?

To note, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has opened to mixed reviews from the critics and audience so far and the viewers have been in awe of Akshay and Tiger's chemistry and Prithviraj's performance. Everything about this action entertainer has managed to grab the eyeballs. While Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is expected to have a decent start at the box office and is likely to see a jump in numbers in the coming days, it needs to surpass its budget to be a true box office hit. It will be interesting to see how it will fare at the box office in the coming days.