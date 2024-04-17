Exclusive! Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Maidaan Box Office Collection: Manoj Desai Says, "Hum Ro Rahe Hai"

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Maidaan Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Ajay Devgn's Maidaan were two big releases of the year. Both the movies released during Eid weekend and it was expected that the films will do wonders at the box office. But, that has not happened. BMCM has collected around Rs 45 crore in six days, and Maidaan has collected around Rs. 25 crore. Both the movies have proved to be disasters at the box office.

Filmibeat recently interacted with Maratha Mandir and Gaiety-Galaxy's Manoj Desai, and spoke to him about how the films have performed at the box office.

When asked him how both the films have performed in his theatres, Desai said, "Not just in our theatres, but all over Maharashtra and India, during this Eid, we all were crying. Movies didn't do well, collection is speaking. Shows of Maidaan are getting cancelled and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is working on the occupancy of 40-50%, none of the shows have been housefull. If I say something more than the makers tell me, 'Manoj bhai don't talk like this it affects on public'. But, public is not idiot that they will listen to me and decide to watch a movie or not. They come to know about everything before only."

Manoj Desai Calls Akshay Kumar His Jigri

"In the coming week, there's LSD 2, now let's see what that film will do. I just want to say, we had a lot of expectations from the movies. Eid and Baasi Eid (second day of Eid) always work for us from many years, but this year what happened we don't know. Akshay is my jigri and Tiger is like my son. Both of them had come to my theatre and I had spoken to them. But, now what to say?," he further added.

Well, BMCM and Maidaan have clearly failed to make a mark at the box office. After a good first quarter, the second quarter has started on a dull note for Bollywood.