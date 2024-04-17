Exclusive! Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Maidaan Box Office Collection: Manoj Desai Says, "Hum Ro Rahe Hai"

Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
Maidaan
Box
Office
Collection:
Akshay
Kumar-Tiger
Shroff
starrer
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
and
Ajay
Devgn's
Maidaan
were
two
big
releases
of
the
year.
Both
the
movies
released
during
Eid
weekend
and
it
was
expected
that
the
films
will
do
wonders
at
the
box
office.
But,
that
has
not
happened.
BMCM
has
collected
around
Rs
45
crore
in
six
days,
and
Maidaan
has
collected
around
Rs.
25
crore.
Both
the
movies
have
proved
to
be
disasters
at
the
box
office.
Filmibeat
recently
interacted
with
Maratha
Mandir
and
Gaiety-Galaxy's
Manoj
Desai,
and
spoke
to
him
about
how
the
films
have
performed
at
the
box
office.
When
asked
him
how
both
the
films
have
performed
in
his
theatres,
Desai
said,
"Not
just
in
our
theatres,
but
all
over
Maharashtra
and
India,
during
this
Eid,
we
all
were
crying.
Movies
didn't
do
well,
collection
is
speaking.
Shows
of
Maidaan
are
getting
cancelled
and
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
is
working
on
the
occupancy
of
40-50%,
none
of
the
shows
have
been
housefull.
If
I
say
something
more
than
the
makers
tell
me,
'Manoj
bhai
don't
talk
like
this
it
affects
on
public'.
But,
public
is
not
idiot
that
they
will
listen
to
me
and
decide
to
watch
a
movie
or
not.
They
come
to
know
about
everything
before
only."
Manoj
Desai
Calls
Akshay
Kumar
His
Jigri
"In
the
coming
week,
there's
LSD
2,
now
let's
see
what
that
film
will
do.
I
just
want
to
say,
we
had
a
lot
of
expectations
from
the
movies.
Eid
and
Baasi
Eid
(second
day
of
Eid)
always
work
for
us
from
many
years,
but
this
year
what
happened
we
don't
know.
Akshay
is
my
jigri
and
Tiger
is
like
my
son.
Both
of
them
had
come
to
my
theatre
and
I
had
spoken
to
them.
But,
now
what
to
say?,"
he
further
added.
Well,
BMCM
and
Maidaan
have
clearly
failed
to
make
a
mark
at
the
box
office.
After
a
good
first
quarter,
the
second
quarter
has
started
on
a
dull
note
for
Bollywood.
