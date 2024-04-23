Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Do Aur Do Pyaar, LSD 2 Box Office: 2nd Quarter Of 2024 Starts On A Dull Note

Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan,
Maidaan,
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
LSD
2
Box
Office
Collection:
2023
was
a
good
year
for
Bollywood.
There
were
blockbuster
films
like
Pathaan,
Jawan,
Gadar
2,
and
others,
and
even
small
movies
like
12th
Fail,
Mrs
Chatterjee
Vs
Norway
and
others
did
well
at
the
box
office.
Now,
2024
started
on
dull
note.
January
biggies
like
Merry
Christmas
and
Fighter
couldn't
make
a
strong
mark
at
the
box
office.
While
the
Katrina
Kaif
starrer
was
a
disaster,
Fighter
just
turned
out
to
be
an
average
grosser.
However,
Feubruary
got
some
relief
for
the
industry
with
movies
like
Teri
Baaton
Mein
Aisa
Uljha
Jiya
and
Article
370
did
well
at
the
box
office.
March
too
was
a
decent
month
with
Shaitaan
an
Crew
doing
very
well,
and
Madgaon
Express
also
making
some
noise.
It
was
expected
that
the
second
quarter
of
2024
will
start
with
a
bang
as
two
biggies
like
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
and
Maidaan
was
released.
However,
that
didn't
happen,
and
both
the
movies
have
tanked
at
the
box
office.
While
these
two
failed
to
make
a
mark,
all
eyes
were
on
two
mid-budget
movies,
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
and
LSD
2.
One
had
a
star
like
Vidya
Balan
and
the
another
had
the
franchise
factor
in
its
favour.
However,
these
two
have
also
failed
to
make
a
mark
at
the
box
office.
In
four
days,
Do
Aur
Do
Pyaar
has
collected
around
Rs.
2.60
crore
and
LSD
2
has
collected
around
Rs.
73
lakh.
Well,
both
the
movies
are
flop.
Upcoming
Hindi
Movies
Now,
due
to
the
elections
season,
there
are
no
biggies
that
are
releasing
in
the
coming
weeks.
The
ones
that
are
actually
grabbing
a
bit
attention
are
Srikanth
(10th
May),
Bhaiyya
Ji
(24th
May),
Baby
John
(31st
May),
and
Mr.
&
Mrs.
Mahi
(31st
May).
There
have
also
been
reports
of
Baby
John
being
pushed.
From
all
the
releases,
clearly,
the
Varun
Dhawan
starrer
is
a
biggie
and
the
massy
film.
But,
once
again,
the
June
looks
very
promising
as
Chandu
Champion,
Emergency,
and
Kalki
2898
AD
are
slated
to
hit
the
big
screens.
So,
after
a
bad
April,
not
so
big
releases
in
May,
now
all
eyes
are
on
June
releases.
It
will
be
interesting
to
see
if
Kartik
Aaryan,
Kangana
Ranaut,
and
Prabhas
will
be
able
to
save
the
second
quarter
of
2024
or
not.
Which
film
do
you
think
can
become
a
blockbuster
this
year?