Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Do Aur Do Pyaar, LSD 2 Box Office: 2nd Quarter Of 2024 Starts On A Dull Note

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Do Aur Do Pyaar LSD 2 Box Office Collection: 2023 was a good year for Bollywood. There were blockbuster films like Pathaan, Jawan, Gadar 2, and others, and even small movies like 12th Fail, Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway and others did well at the box office. Now, 2024 started on dull note. January biggies like Merry Christmas and Fighter couldn't make a strong mark at the box office. While the Katrina Kaif starrer was a disaster, Fighter just turned out to be an average grosser.

However, Feubruary got some relief for the industry with movies like Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and Article 370 did well at the box office. March too was a decent month with Shaitaan an Crew doing very well, and Madgaon Express also making some noise.

It was expected that the second quarter of 2024 will start with a bang as two biggies like Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan was released. However, that didn't happen, and both the movies have tanked at the box office.

While these two failed to make a mark, all eyes were on two mid-budget movies, Do Aur Do Pyaar and LSD 2. One had a star like Vidya Balan and the another had the franchise factor in its favour. However, these two have also failed to make a mark at the box office.

In four days, Do Aur Do Pyaar has collected around Rs. 2.60 crore and LSD 2 has collected around Rs. 73 lakh. Well, both the movies are flop.

Upcoming Hindi Movies

Now, due to the elections season, there are no biggies that are releasing in the coming weeks. The ones that are actually grabbing a bit attention are Srikanth (10th May), Bhaiyya Ji (24th May), Baby John (31st May), and Mr. & Mrs. Mahi (31st May). There have also been reports of Baby John being pushed. From all the releases, clearly, the Varun Dhawan starrer is a biggie and the massy film.

But, once again, the June looks very promising as Chandu Champion, Emergency, and Kalki 2898 AD are slated to hit the big screens. So, after a bad April, not so big releases in May, now all eyes are on June releases. It will be interesting to see if Kartik Aaryan, Kangana Ranaut, and Prabhas will be able to save the second quarter of 2024 or not.

Which film do you think can become a blockbuster this year?