Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Vs Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 5: THIS Film Wins First Monday Test

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Vs Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 5: When two superstars lock horns at the ticket windows during a major holiday, fans expect their films to set the cash registers jingling. Last week, Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar clashed at the box office as their respective films Maidaan and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan released on Eid 2024.

Maidaan and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, despite being Eid releases, failed to post a strong total on the first day. While Salman Khan has ruled the festival with his movies, the two new releases couldn't cross the Rs 20-crore mark on the opening day. BMCM performed better than Maidaan but could not continue the momentum.

Wondering which film won the First Monday battle? The early estimates for day 5 box office collection have been revealed. According to Sacnilk, Maidaan earned around Rs 1.50 crore on Monday (April 15). The sports drama witnessed a rise on weekends but saw a major fall on weekday.