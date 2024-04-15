Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Vs Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 5: THIS Film Wins First Monday Test

Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
Vs
Maidaan
Box
Office
Collection
Day
5:
When
two
superstars
lock
horns
at
the
ticket
windows
during
a
major
holiday,
fans
expect
their
films
to
set
the
cash
registers
jingling.
Last
week,
Ajay
Devgn
and
Akshay
Kumar
clashed
at
the
box
office
as
their
respective
films
Maidaan
and
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
released
on
Eid
2024.
Maidaan
and
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan,
despite
being
Eid
releases,
failed
to
post
a
strong
total
on
the
first
day.
While
Salman
Khan
has
ruled
the
festival
with
his
movies,
the
two
new
releases
couldn't
cross
the
Rs
20-crore
mark
on
the
opening
day.
BMCM
performed
better
than
Maidaan
but
could
not
continue
the
momentum.
Wondering
which
film
won
the
First
Monday
battle?
The
early
estimates
for
day
5
box
office
collection
have
been
revealed.
According
to
Sacnilk,
Maidaan
earned
around
Rs
1.50
crore
on
Monday
(April
15).
The
sports
drama
witnessed
a
rise
on
weekends
but
saw
a
major
fall
on
weekday.