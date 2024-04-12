BMCM Box Office Collection: Akshay’s Film Beats Ajay’s Shaitaan To Create THIS Record On First Day

Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
Beats
Shaitaan
On
Day
1:
Ali
Abbas
Zafar's
directorial
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
has
been
the
talk
of
the
town
since
it
was
announced.
After
all,
it
came
with
a
stellar
cast
of
Akshay
Kumar,
Prithviraj
Sukumaran,
Tiger
Shroff,
Manushi
Chhillar
and
Alaya
F
and
was
also
one
of
the
biggest
action
entertainers
of
the
year.
And
while
everyone
has
been
eagerly
waiting
for
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan,
it
opened
to
decent
reviews
from
the
audience.
Tiger
and
Akshay's
bromance
managed
to
win
hearts
but
it
was
Prithviraj
Sukumaran's
performance
as
the
lead
antagonist
that
won
hearts.
Interestingly,
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
had
a
good
start
at
the
box
office
and
made
an
opening
day
collection
of
Rs
15.65
crores
on
day
1
(Thursday).
This
Akshay
starrer
has
not
just
managed
to
beat
Ajay
Devgn's
Maidaan,
which
was
also
released
on
Eid,
but
also
created
box
office
records.
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
Fails
To
Beat
Fighter
To
note,
there
have
been
reports
about
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
likely
to
beat
Hrithik
Roshan
and
Deepika
Padukone
starrer
Fighter
which
has
been
the
highest
opener
of
2024.
For
the
uninitiated,
Fighter
had
minted
22.5
crores
on
the
opening
day.
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
Beats
Shaitaan;
Becomes
Second
Highest
Opener
of
2024
On
the
other
hand,
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan,
which
marks
Akshay's
first
collaboration
with
Tiger,
has
failed
to
beat
has
managed
to
beat
Ajay
Devgn
starrer
Shaitaan.
To
note,
Shaitaan
had
earned
Rs
14.75
crores
on
day
of
release.
As
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
beat
Shaitaan,
the
Ali
Abbas
Zafar
directorial
has
become
the
second
highest
opener
of
the
year
after
Fighter
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
Box
Office
Records
Interestingly,
with
an
opening
day
collection
of
Rs
15.65
crores,
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
has
become
the
second
highest
opener
for
Akshay
Kumar
post
covid
after
Rohit
Shetty's
Sooryavanshi.
On
the
other
hand,
BMCM
has
also
become
the
third
highest
opener
for
Tiger
Shroff
after
War
and
Baaghi
2
and
his
highest
opener
post
Covid.
Interestingly,
as
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
is
facing
a
box
office
clash
with
Maidaan,
the
Akshay
starrer
has
managed
to
beat
Ajay's
sports
drama
on
the
first
day
with
a
huge
gap.
Meanwhile,
talking
about
the
clash,
Ajay
stated,
"First
of
all
I
won't
call
it
a
clash.
If
you
are
calling
it
a
clash,
then
in
your
language
I
wouldn't
want
two
films
to
release
at
the
same
time.
However,
there
are
certain
obligations
due
to
which
the
films
are
to
be
released".
It
will
be
interesting
to
see
if
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
will
continue
to
have
a
lead
at
Maidaan
at
the
box
office
in
the
coming
days
as
well.