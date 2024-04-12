BMCM Box Office Collection: Akshay’s Film Beats Ajay’s Shaitaan To Create THIS Record On First Day

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Beats Shaitaan On Day 1: Ali Abbas Zafar's directorial Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been the talk of the town since it was announced. After all, it came with a stellar cast of Akshay Kumar, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tiger Shroff, Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F and was also one of the biggest action entertainers of the year. And while everyone has been eagerly waiting for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, it opened to decent reviews from the audience.

Tiger and Akshay's bromance managed to win hearts but it was Prithviraj Sukumaran's performance as the lead antagonist that won hearts. Interestingly, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan had a good start at the box office and made an opening day collection of Rs 15.65 crores on day 1 (Thursday). This Akshay starrer has not just managed to beat Ajay Devgn's Maidaan, which was also released on Eid, but also created box office records.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Fails To Beat Fighter

To note, there have been reports about Bade Miyan Chote Miyan likely to beat Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter which has been the highest opener of 2024. For the uninitiated, Fighter had minted 22.5 crores on the opening day.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Beats Shaitaan; Becomes Second Highest Opener of 2024

On the other hand, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which marks Akshay's first collaboration with Tiger, has failed to beat has managed to beat Ajay Devgn starrer Shaitaan. To note, Shaitaan had earned Rs 14.75 crores on day of release. As Bade Miyan Chote Miyan beat Shaitaan, the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial has become the second highest opener of the year after Fighter

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Records

Interestingly, with an opening day collection of Rs 15.65 crores, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has become the second highest opener for Akshay Kumar post covid after Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. On the other hand, BMCM has also become the third highest opener for Tiger Shroff after War and Baaghi 2 and his highest opener post Covid.

Interestingly, as Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is facing a box office clash with Maidaan, the Akshay starrer has managed to beat Ajay's sports drama on the first day with a huge gap. Meanwhile, talking about the clash, Ajay stated, "First of all I won't call it a clash. If you are calling it a clash, then in your language I wouldn't want two films to release at the same time. However, there are certain obligations due to which the films are to be released". It will be interesting to see if Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will continue to have a lead at Maidaan at the box office in the coming days as well.