BMCM & Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 3: Ajay’s Film Fails To Beat Akshay’s Film Despite 100% Growth

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan vs Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 4: The month of April saw a big clash at the box office wherein two superstars were seen locking horns. We are talking about Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn's as their respective films Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan were released on Eid. Both the movies have been among the most anticipated releases of the year despite being from different genres.

As everyone has been eagerly looking forward to Akshay and Ajay's clash, there have been speculations about which film will be leading at the box office. Interestingly, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which is an action entertainer by Ali Abbas Zafar, witnessed a decent start at the box office with an opening day of Rs 15.75 crores. On the other hand, Maidaan minted half the collection of BMCM and settled with a collection of Rs 7.10 crores.

Interestingly, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been maintaining a lead at the box office on day 2 as well despite a significant dip in collections. And, the action entertainer made sure to beat Maidaan on day 3. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan saw a slight spike in numbers on day 3 (first Saturday) and minted Rs 8.5 crores while Maidaan, which saw a 100% growth in the numbers, earned Rs 5.75 crores. Interestingly, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has managed to thrashed Maidaan even in the advance booking as well.

Earlier, talking about the clash, Ajay stated, "First of all I won't call it a clash. If you are calling it a clash, then in your language I wouldn't want two films to release at the same time. However, there are certain obligations due to which the films are to be released". It will be interesting to see if Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will continue to have a lead at Maidaan at the box office in the coming days as well.