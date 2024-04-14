BMCM & Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 3: Ajay’s Film Fails To Beat Akshay’s Film Despite 100% Growth

Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
vs
Maidaan
Box
Office
Collection
Day
4:
The
month
of
April
saw
a
big
clash
at
the
box
office
wherein
two
superstars
were
seen
locking
horns.
We
are
talking
about
Akshay
Kumar
and
Ajay
Devgn's
as
their
respective
films
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
and
Maidaan
were
released
on
Eid.
Both
the
movies
have
been
among
the
most
anticipated
releases
of
the
year
despite
being
from
different
genres.
As
everyone
has
been
eagerly
looking
forward
to
Akshay
and
Ajay's
clash,
there
have
been
speculations
about
which
film
will
be
leading
at
the
box
office.
Interestingly,
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan,
which
is
an
action
entertainer
by
Ali
Abbas
Zafar,
witnessed
a
decent
start
at
the
box
office
with
an
opening
day
of
Rs
15.75
crores.
On
the
other
hand,
Maidaan
minted
half
the
collection
of
BMCM
and
settled
with
a
collection
of
Rs
7.10
crores.
Interestingly,
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
has
been
maintaining
a
lead
at
the
box
office
on
day
2
as
well
despite
a
significant
dip
in
collections.
And,
the
action
entertainer
made
sure
to
beat
Maidaan
on
day
3.
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
saw
a
slight
spike
in
numbers
on
day
3
(first
Saturday)
and
minted
Rs
8.5
crores
while
Maidaan,
which
saw
a
100%
growth
in
the
numbers,
earned
Rs
5.75
crores.
Interestingly,
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
has
managed
to
thrashed
Maidaan
even
in
the
advance
booking
as
well.
Earlier,
talking
about
the
clash,
Ajay
stated,
"First
of
all
I
won't
call
it
a
clash.
If
you
are
calling
it
a
clash,
then
in
your
language
I
wouldn't
want
two
films
to
release
at
the
same
time.
However,
there
are
certain
obligations
due
to
which
the
films
are
to
be
released".
It
will
be
interesting
to
see
if
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
will
continue
to
have
a
lead
at
Maidaan
at
the
box
office
in
the
coming
days
as
well.
Story first published: Sunday, April 14, 2024, 17:01 [IST]