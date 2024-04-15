BMCM & Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 4: Akshay’s Film Continues To Lead; THRASHES Maidaan In 1st Weekend

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan vs Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 5: The Indian box office witnessed the first major box office clash of the year. We are talking about the clash between Akshay Kumar starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Ajay Devgn's Maidaan. Both the movies have been among the biggest releases of the year and there have been speculations about who will win the box office game.

For the uninitiated, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is an action entertainer which also stars Tiger Shroff, Alaya F, Prithviraj Sukumaran while Ajay's Maidaan is a sports biopic on pioneer football coach and also features Gajraj Rao and Priyamani. As both the films saw an average start at the box office, it is Bade Miyan Chote Miyan who got a lead on the opening day. To note, BMCM made an opening day collection of Rs 15.65 crores which was almost double the collections Maidaan which settled at Rs 7.10 crores (including paid reviews).

While Maidaan did see an impressive jump during the first weekend, it has still failed to beat Bade Miyan Chote Miyan at the box office. According to a report published in Sacnilk, Maidaan saw over 100% jump on Saturday (day 3) and minted Rs 5.75 crores. On the other hand, Bade Miyan Chote earned Rs 8.7 crores on Saturday (day 3).

Interestingly, Maidaan saw another jump in collections yesterday wherein it minted Rs 6.25 crores (first Sunday/ day 4) which took the overall collections of the movie to Rs 21.85 crores. It was a slow day for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan as well which saw a minor jump and earned Rs 9 crores yesterday (first Sunday/ day 4) which took the overall collections of the movie to Rs 40.75 crores. It is evident that Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has thrashed Maidaan during the first weekend.

Earlier, talking about the clash, Ajay stated, "First of all I won't call it a clash. If you are calling it a clash, then in your language I wouldn't want two films to release at the same time. However, there are certain obligations due to which the films are to be released". It will be interesting to see if Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will continue to have a lead at Maidaan at the box office in the coming days as well.