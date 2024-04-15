BMCM & Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 4: Akshay’s Film Continues To Lead; THRASHES Maidaan In 1st Weekend

Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
vs
Maidaan
Box
Office
Collection
Day
5:
The
Indian
box
office
witnessed
the
first
major
box
office
clash
of
the
year.
We
are
talking
about
the
clash
between
Akshay
Kumar
starrer
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
and
Ajay
Devgn's
Maidaan.
Both
the
movies
have
been
among
the
biggest
releases
of
the
year
and
there
have
been
speculations
about
who
will
win
the
box
office
game.
For
the
uninitiated,
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
is
an
action
entertainer
which
also
stars
Tiger
Shroff,
Alaya
F,
Prithviraj
Sukumaran
while
Ajay's
Maidaan
is
a
sports
biopic
on
pioneer
football
coach
and
also
features
Gajraj
Rao
and
Priyamani.
As
both
the
films
saw
an
average
start
at
the
box
office,
it
is
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
who
got
a
lead
on
the
opening
day.
To
note,
BMCM
made
an
opening
day
collection
of
Rs
15.65
crores
which
was
almost
double
the
collections
Maidaan
which
settled
at
Rs
7.10
crores
(including
paid
reviews).
While
Maidaan
did
see
an
impressive
jump
during
the
first
weekend,
it
has
still
failed
to
beat
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
at
the
box
office.
According
to
a
report
published
in
Sacnilk,
Maidaan
saw
over
100%
jump
on
Saturday
(day
3)
and
minted
Rs
5.75
crores.
On
the
other
hand,
Bade
Miyan
Chote
earned
Rs
8.7
crores
on
Saturday
(day
3).
Interestingly,
Maidaan
saw
another
jump
in
collections
yesterday
wherein
it
minted
Rs
6.25
crores
(first
Sunday/
day
4)
which
took
the
overall
collections
of
the
movie
to
Rs
21.85
crores.
It
was
a
slow
day
for
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
as
well
which
saw
a
minor
jump
and
earned
Rs
9
crores
yesterday
(first
Sunday/
day
4)
which
took
the
overall
collections
of
the
movie
to
Rs
40.75
crores.
It
is
evident
that
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
has
thrashed
Maidaan
during
the
first
weekend.
Earlier,
talking
about
the
clash,
Ajay
stated,
"First
of
all
I
won't
call
it
a
clash.
If
you
are
calling
it
a
clash,
then
in
your
language
I
wouldn't
want
two
films
to
release
at
the
same
time.
However,
there
are
certain
obligations
due
to
which
the
films
are
to
be
released".
It
will
be
interesting
to
see
if
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
will
continue
to
have
a
lead
at
Maidaan
at
the
box
office
in
the
coming
days
as
well.
Story first published: Monday, April 15, 2024, 12:14 [IST]