BMCM vs Maidaan Advance Booking Day 3: Akshay’s Film Sees Jump In 1st Weekend; Continues To Beat Ajay’s Film

Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
vs
Maidaan
Advance
Booking
Report
Day
3:
It
has
been
quite
a
happening
week
at
the
box
office.
After
two
of
the
most
anticipated
releases
of
the
year
-
Akshay
Kumar
and
Tiger
Shroff
starrer
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
and
Ajay
Devgn's
Maidaan
have
finally
hit
the
big
screens.
Interestingly,
this
marks
Akshay
Kumar's
9th
box
office
clash
with
Ajay
Devgn
and
there
have
been
speculations
about
who
will
be
leading
in
the
clash.
To
note,
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
happens
to
be
an
action
entertainer
also
starring
Tiger
Shroff,
Manushi
Chillar,
Prithviraj
Sukumaran
and
Alaya
F
while
Maidaan
is
a
sports
biopic
on
football
coach
Syed
Abdul
Rahim.
Both
the
movies
have
opened
to
decent
reviews
and
have
created
massive
buzz
in
the
town.
While
BMCM
has
been
leading
the
box
office
game,
it
continues
to
beat
Maidaan
in
advance
booking
report
as
well.
According
to
a
report
published
in
Sacnilk,
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
will
be
seeing
a
hike
during
the
first
week.
The
Ali
Abbas
Zafar
directorial
has
minted
Rs
1.57
crores
with
the
sale
of
over
72
thousand
tickets
so
far
for
the
third
day
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
Advance
Booking
Day
3:
Hindi
2D
-
9743857.48
Hindi
3D
-
5027216.81
Hindi
IMAX
3D
-
283195
Tamil
2D
-
496801.9
Telugu
2D
-
121519.8
Malayalam
2D
-
7330
Kannada
2D
-
790
All
India
-
15680710
[1.57
Cr]
Tickets
Sold
-
72718
Average
Ticket
Price
(ATP)
Hindi
2D
-
190
Hindi
3D
-
261
Hindi
IMAX
3D
-
485
Tamil
2D
-
112
Telugu
2D
-
123
Malayalam
2D
-
146
Kannada
2D
-
170
Total
Shows-
11099
On
the
other
hand,
Maidaan
will
also
see
a
jump
in
collections
as
the
Amit
Sharma
directorial
has
managed
to
sell
over
30
thousand
tickets
and
made
a
collection
of
Rs
76
lakhs
so
far
from
advance
booking
for
day
3.
It
is
evident
that
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
continues
to
have
a
lead
over
Maidaan
as
of
now.
Maidaan
Advance
Booking
Report
Day
3:
Hindi
2D
-
7400889.48
Hindi
IMAX
2D
-
264583.78
Hindi
ICE
-
20060
All
India
-
7685533
[76.86
Lac]
Tickets
Sold
-
30732
Average
Ticket
Price
(ATP)
Hindi
2D
-
215
Hindi
IMAX
2D
-
430
Hindi
ICE
-
420
Total
Shows-
7851
Earlier,
talking
about
the
clash,
Ajay
stated,
"First
of
all
I
won't
call
it
a
clash.
If
you
are
calling
it
a
clash,
then
in
your
language
I
wouldn't
want
two
films
to
release
at
the
same
time.
However,
there
are
certain
obligations
due
to
which
the
films
are
to
be
released".
It
will
be
interesting
to
see
if
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
will
be
able
to
beat
Maidaan
at
the
box
office
post
release.
Story first published: Friday, April 12, 2024, 21:44 [IST]