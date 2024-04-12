BMCM vs Maidaan Advance Booking Day 3: Akshay’s Film Sees Jump In 1st Weekend; Continues To Beat Ajay’s Film

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan vs Maidaan Advance Booking Report Day 3: It has been quite a happening week at the box office. After two of the most anticipated releases of the year - Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Ajay Devgn's Maidaan have finally hit the big screens. Interestingly, this marks Akshay Kumar's 9th box office clash with Ajay Devgn and there have been speculations about who will be leading in the clash.

To note, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan happens to be an action entertainer also starring Tiger Shroff, Manushi Chillar, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Alaya F while Maidaan is a sports biopic on football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. Both the movies have opened to decent reviews and have created massive buzz in the town. While BMCM has been leading the box office game, it continues to beat Maidaan in advance booking report as well.

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will be seeing a hike during the first week. The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial has minted Rs 1.57 crores with the sale of over 72 thousand tickets so far for the third day

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Advance Booking Day 3:

Hindi 2D - 9743857.48

Hindi 3D - 5027216.81

Hindi IMAX 3D - 283195

Tamil 2D - 496801.9

Telugu 2D - 121519.8

Malayalam 2D - 7330

Kannada 2D - 790

All India - 15680710 [1.57 Cr]

Tickets Sold - 72718

Average Ticket Price (ATP)

Hindi 2D - 190

Hindi 3D - 261

Hindi IMAX 3D - 485

Tamil 2D - 112

Telugu 2D - 123

Malayalam 2D - 146

Kannada 2D - 170

Total Shows- 11099

On the other hand, Maidaan will also see a jump in collections as the Amit Sharma directorial has managed to sell over 30 thousand tickets and made a collection of Rs 76 lakhs so far from advance booking for day 3. It is evident that Bade Miyan Chote Miyan continues to have a lead over Maidaan as of now.

Maidaan Advance Booking Report Day 3:

Hindi 2D - 7400889.48

Hindi IMAX 2D - 264583.78

Hindi ICE - 20060

All India - 7685533 [76.86 Lac]

Tickets Sold - 30732

Average Ticket Price (ATP)

Hindi 2D - 215

Hindi IMAX 2D - 430

Hindi ICE - 420

Total Shows- 7851

Earlier, talking about the clash, Ajay stated, "First of all I won't call it a clash. If you are calling it a clash, then in your language I wouldn't want two films to release at the same time. However, there are certain obligations due to which the films are to be released". It will be interesting to see if Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will be able to beat Maidaan at the box office post release.