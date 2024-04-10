BMCM vs Maidaan Advance Booking Report Day 1: Akshay’s Film Crosses 1Cr; Thrashes Ajay’s Film With A Huge Gap

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan vs Maidaan Advance Booking Report Day 1 Update: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been one of the most anticipated movies of the year. After all, it marks Akshay's first collaboration with Tiger and they are coming up with some breathtaking action sequences. Also starring Alaya F, Manushi Chhillar and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is helmed by Ali Abbas Zadfar and happens to be an action entertainer. While the audience has been eagerly waiting for the release of BMCM, the makers recent started the advance booking for the movie.

Interestingly, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has received a decent response in terms of advance booking. While the movie is still has a day to go before its grand theatrical release, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has managed to sell over 42 thousand tickets and made a collection of over Rs 1 crores. In fact, this Ali Abbas Zafar continues to be unstoppable as of now and the numbers are likely to increase today. To note, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will be releasing in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

Check out Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Advance Booking Day 1:

Hindi 2D - 5848075.12

Hindi 3D - 4336327.7

Hindi IMAX 3D - 295702

Tamil 2D - 182077.92

Telugu 2D - 26477

All India - 10688659 [1.07 Cr]

Tickets Sold - 42724

Average Ticket Price (ATP)

Hindi 2D - 186

Hindi 3D - 262

Hindi IMAX 3D - 499

Tamil 2D - 123

Telugu 2D - 139

Total Shows- 5885

Interestingly, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will be having a box office clash with Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan on Eid. And while both the films have been among the most anticipated releases of the year, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is giving a tough fight to Maidaan. In fact, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has thrashed Maidaan in terms of advance booking as Ajay starrer continues to struggle at Rs 38 laksh collection from advance booking.

Meanwhile, talking about the clash, Ajay stated, "First of all I won't call it a clash. If you are calling it a clash, then in your language I wouldn't want two films to release at the same time. However, there are certain obligations due to which the films are to be released". It will be interesting to see if Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will be able to beat Maidaan at the box office post release.