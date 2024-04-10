BMCM vs Maidaan Advance Booking Report Day 1: Akshay’s Film Crosses 1Cr; Thrashes Ajay’s Film With A Huge Gap

Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
vs
Maidaan
Advance
Booking
Report
Day
1
Update:
Akshay
Kumar
and
Tiger
Shroff
starrer
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
has
been
one
of
the
most
anticipated
movies
of
the
year.
After
all,
it
marks
Akshay's
first
collaboration
with
Tiger
and
they
are
coming
up
with
some
breathtaking
action
sequences.
Also
starring
Alaya
F,
Manushi
Chhillar
and
Prithviraj
Sukumaran
in
the
lead,
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
is
helmed
by
Ali
Abbas
Zadfar
and
happens
to
be
an
action
entertainer.
While
the
audience
has
been
eagerly
waiting
for
the
release
of
BMCM,
the
makers
recent
started
the
advance
booking
for
the
movie.
Interestingly,
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
has
received
a
decent
response
in
terms
of
advance
booking.
While
the
movie
is
still
has
a
day
to
go
before
its
grand
theatrical
release,
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
has
managed
to
sell
over
42
thousand
tickets
and
made
a
collection
of
over
Rs
1
crores.
In
fact,
this
Ali
Abbas
Zafar
continues
to
be
unstoppable
as
of
now
and
the
numbers
are
likely
to
increase
today.
To
note,
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
will
be
releasing
in
Hindi,
Tamil,
Telugu
and
Malayalam.
Check
out
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
Advance
Booking
Day
1:
Hindi
2D
-
5848075.12
Hindi
3D
-
4336327.7
Hindi
IMAX
3D
-
295702
Tamil
2D
-
182077.92
Telugu
2D
-
26477
All
India
-
10688659
[1.07
Cr]
Tickets
Sold
-
42724
Average
Ticket
Price
(ATP)
Hindi
2D
-
186
Hindi
3D
-
262
Hindi
IMAX
3D
-
499
Tamil
2D
-
123
Telugu
2D
-
139
Total
Shows-
5885
Interestingly,
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
will
be
having
a
box
office
clash
with
Ajay
Devgn
starrer
Maidaan
on
Eid.
And
while
both
the
films
have
been
among
the
most
anticipated
releases
of
the
year,
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
is
giving
a
tough
fight
to
Maidaan.
In
fact,
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
has
thrashed
Maidaan
in
terms
of
advance
booking
as
Ajay
starrer
continues
to
struggle
at
Rs
38
laksh
collection
from
advance
booking.
Meanwhile,
talking
about
the
clash,
Ajay
stated,
"First
of
all
I
won't
call
it
a
clash.
If
you
are
calling
it
a
clash,
then
in
your
language
I
wouldn't
want
two
films
to
release
at
the
same
time.
However,
there
are
certain
obligations
due
to
which
the
films
are
to
be
released".
It
will
be
interesting
to
see
if
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
will
be
able
to
beat
Maidaan
at
the
box
office
post
release.
Story first published: Wednesday, April 10, 2024, 11:30 [IST]