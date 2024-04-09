BMCM vs Maidaan Advance Booking Report Day 1: Akshay’s Film Mints Double Money Than Maidaan Ahead Of Release

BMCM vs Maidaan Advance Booking Report Day 1: The release of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and the audience can't keep calm about it. The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial, which marks Akshay's first collaboration with Tiger, also stars Alaya F, Manushi Chhillar and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead and happens to be a hardcore action entertainer. The trailer has left everyone intrigued and wanting for more.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is all set to release on Eid this year and it is one of the most anticipated releases of the year. Given the massive buzz around the movie, the makers have begun the advance booking of the movie days before its theatrical release. Interestingly, this Akshay and Tiger starrer has received an impressive response from the audience in terms of advance booking and is raking in a decent amount.

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has raked in over Rs 68 lakhs from advance booking withing three days and continues to be unstoppable. It is reported that Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has managed to sold over 27 thousand tickets so far. To note, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will be releasing in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

Hindi 2D - 4093678.88

Hindi 3D - 2574130.16

Hindi IMAX 3D - 135108

Tamil 2D - 2860

Telugu 2D - 12140

All India - 6817917 [68.18 Lac]

Tickets Sold - 27507

Average Ticket Price (ATP)

Hindi 2D - 189

Hindi 3D - 265

Hindi IMAX 3D - 496

Tamil 2D - 119

Telugu 2D - 130

Total Shows- 4827

Interestingly, as Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will be having a box office clash with Ajay Devgn's Maidaan, the action entertainer has managed to beat the sport biographical drama in terms of advance booking. To note, Maidaan had reportedly made a collection of Rs 33.47 lakhs so far.

Talking about the clash, Ajay stated, "First of all I won't call it a clash. If you are calling it a clash, then in your language I wouldn't want two films to release at the same time. However, there are certain obligations due to which the films are to be released". It will be interesting to see if Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will be able to beat Maidaan at the box office post release.