BMCM vs Maidaan Advance Booking Report Day 1: Akshay’s Film Mints Double Money Than Maidaan Ahead Of Release

BMCM
vs
Maidaan
Advance
Booking
Report
Day
1:
The
release
of
Akshay
Kumar
and
Tiger
Shroff
starrer
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
and
the
audience
can't
keep
calm
about
it.
The
Ali
Abbas
Zafar
directorial,
which
marks
Akshay's
first
collaboration
with
Tiger,
also
stars
Alaya
F,
Manushi
Chhillar
and
Prithviraj
Sukumaran
in
the
lead
and
happens
to
be
a
hardcore
action
entertainer.
The
trailer
has
left
everyone
intrigued
and
wanting
for
more.
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
is
all
set
to
release
on
Eid
this
year
and
it
is
one
of
the
most
anticipated
releases
of
the
year.
Given
the
massive
buzz
around
the
movie,
the
makers
have
begun
the
advance
booking
of
the
movie
days
before
its
theatrical
release.
Interestingly,
this
Akshay
and
Tiger
starrer
has
received
an
impressive
response
from
the
audience
in
terms
of
advance
booking
and
is
raking
in
a
decent
amount.
According
to
a
report
published
in
Sacnilk,
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
has
raked
in
over
Rs
68
lakhs
from
advance
booking
withing
three
days
and
continues
to
be
unstoppable.
It
is
reported
that
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
has
managed
to
sold
over
27
thousand
tickets
so
far.
To
note,
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
will
be
releasing
in
Hindi,
Tamil,
Telugu
and
Malayalam.
Hindi
2D
-
4093678.88
Hindi
3D
-
2574130.16
Hindi
IMAX
3D
-
135108
Tamil
2D
-
2860
Telugu
2D
-
12140
All
India
-
6817917
[68.18
Lac]
Tickets
Sold
-
27507
Average
Ticket
Price
(ATP)
Hindi
2D
-
189
Hindi
3D
-
265
Hindi
IMAX
3D
-
496
Tamil
2D
-
119
Telugu
2D
-
130
Total
Shows-
4827
Interestingly,
as
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
will
be
having
a
box
office
clash
with
Ajay
Devgn's
Maidaan,
the
action
entertainer
has
managed
to
beat
the
sport
biographical
drama
in
terms
of
advance
booking.
To
note,
Maidaan
had
reportedly
made
a
collection
of
Rs
33.47
lakhs
so
far.
Talking
about
the
clash,
Ajay
stated,
"First
of
all
I
won't
call
it
a
clash.
If
you
are
calling
it
a
clash,
then
in
your
language
I
wouldn't
want
two
films
to
release
at
the
same
time.
However,
there
are
certain
obligations
due
to
which
the
films
are
to
be
released".
It
will
be
interesting
to
see
if
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
will
be
able
to
beat
Maidaan
at
the
box
office
post
release.
Story first published: Tuesday, April 9, 2024, 19:04 [IST]