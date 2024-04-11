BMCM vs Maidaan Advance Booking Report Day 2: Akshay’s Film Mints Almost Triple Amount Than Ajay’s Sports Film

Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
vs
Maidaan
Advance
Booking
Report
Day
2:
This
Eid
has
come
up
with
the
most
amazing
Eidi
for
fans
as
the
box
office
witnessed
a
massive
clash
between
two
of
the
most
anticipated
releases
of
the
year.
We
are
talking
about
Akshay
Kumar
and
Tiger
Shroff
starrer
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
and
Ajay
Devgn's
Maidaan.
Both
the
movies
have
managed
to
create
substantial
buzz
among
the
fans
before
release
and
the
audience
has
been
eagerly
waiting
for
the
movies
to
hit
the
screens
For
the
uninitiated,
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan,
which
is
helmed
by
Ali
Abbas
Zafar,
is
an
action
entertainer
and
also
features
Alaya
F,
Prithviraj
Sukumaran
and
Manushi
Chhillar
in
the
lead.
On
the
other
hand,
Maidaan
is
a
sport
biographical
drama
based
on
Syed
Abdul
Rahim
who
was
a
pioneer
coach
in
revolutionalising
football
in
India.
Directed
by
Amit
Sharma,
the
movie
also
features
Priyamani
and
Gajraj
Rao
in
key
roles.
Interestingly,
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
has
received
a
decent
response
in
terms
of
advance
booking.
After
earning
Rs
4.81
crores
from
advance
booking
on
the
first
day,
this
Ali
Abbas
Zafar
directorial
has
been
doing
an
average
response
from
advance
booking
on
day
2.
According
to
a
report
published
in
Sacnilk,
BMCM
has
minted
Rs
1.05
crores
from
advance
booking
on
day
2
so
far
with
the
sale
of
5700
tickets
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
Advance
Booking
Day
2:
Hindi
2D
-
6275006.79
Hindi
3D
-
3294670.61
Hindi
IMAX
3D
-
58016
Hindi
IMAX
2D
-
70400
Tamil
2D
-
445427.08
Telugu
2D
-
350052.15
All
India
-
10493572
[1.05
Cr]
Tickets
Sold
-
57371
Average
Ticket
Price
(ATP)
Hindi
2D
-
193
Hindi
3D
-
264
Hindi
IMAX
3D
-
469
Hindi
IMAX
2D
-
293
Tamil
2D
-
109
Telugu
2D
-
124
Total
Shows-
8203
On
the
other
hand,
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
has
minted
almost
triple
the
amount
of
collection
Maidaan
made
from
advance
booking
for
day
2
so
far.
Yes!
Maidaan
has
been
struggling
in
terms
of
advance
booking
and
is
yet
to
touch
the
Rs
50
lakhs
mark.
Maidaan
Advance
Booking
Report
Day
2:
Hindi
2D
-
3538462.86
Hindi
IMAX
2D
-
106191.24
Hindi
ICE
-
1980
All
India
-
3646634
[36.47
Lac]
Tickets
Sold
-
18521
Average
Ticket
Price
(ATP)
Hindi
2D
-
221
Hindi
IMAX
2D
-
430
Hindi
ICE
-
473
Total
Shows-
5854
It
is
evident
that
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan,
which
opened
to
mixed
responses,
is
giving
Maidaan
a
tough
time
at
the
box
office
despite
the
latter
getting
phenomenal
reviews
from
audience
and
critics.
Earlier,
talking
about
the
clash,
Ajay
stated,
"First
of
all
I
won't
call
it
a
clash.
If
you
are
calling
it
a
clash,
then
in
your
language
I
wouldn't
want
two
films
to
release
at
the
same
time.
However,
there
are
certain
obligations
due
to
which
the
films
are
to
be
released".
It
will
be
interesting
to
see
if
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
will
be
able
to
beat
Maidaan
at
the
box
office
post
release.
Story first published: Thursday, April 11, 2024, 22:09 [IST]