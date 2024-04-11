BMCM vs Maidaan Advance Booking Report Day 2: Akshay’s Film Mints Almost Triple Amount Than Ajay’s Sports Film

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan vs Maidaan Advance Booking Report Day 2: This Eid has come up with the most amazing Eidi for fans as the box office witnessed a massive clash between two of the most anticipated releases of the year. We are talking about Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Ajay Devgn's Maidaan. Both the movies have managed to create substantial buzz among the fans before release and the audience has been eagerly waiting for the movies to hit the screens

For the uninitiated, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, is an action entertainer and also features Alaya F, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Manushi Chhillar in the lead. On the other hand, Maidaan is a sport biographical drama based on Syed Abdul Rahim who was a pioneer coach in revolutionalising football in India. Directed by Amit Sharma, the movie also features Priyamani and Gajraj Rao in key roles.

Interestingly, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has received a decent response in terms of advance booking. After earning Rs 4.81 crores from advance booking on the first day, this Ali Abbas Zafar directorial has been doing an average response from advance booking on day 2. According to a report published in Sacnilk, BMCM has minted Rs 1.05 crores from advance booking on day 2 so far with the sale of 5700 tickets

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Advance Booking Day 2:

Hindi 2D - 6275006.79

Hindi 3D - 3294670.61

Hindi IMAX 3D - 58016

Hindi IMAX 2D - 70400

Tamil 2D - 445427.08

Telugu 2D - 350052.15

All India - 10493572 [1.05 Cr]

Tickets Sold - 57371

Average Ticket Price (ATP)

Hindi 2D - 193

Hindi 3D - 264

Hindi IMAX 3D - 469

Hindi IMAX 2D - 293

Tamil 2D - 109

Telugu 2D - 124

Total Shows- 8203

On the other hand, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has minted almost triple the amount of collection Maidaan made from advance booking for day 2 so far. Yes! Maidaan has been struggling in terms of advance booking and is yet to touch the Rs 50 lakhs mark.

Maidaan Advance Booking Report Day 2:

Hindi 2D - 3538462.86

Hindi IMAX 2D - 106191.24

Hindi ICE - 1980

All India - 3646634 [36.47 Lac]

Tickets Sold - 18521

Average Ticket Price (ATP)

Hindi 2D - 221

Hindi IMAX 2D - 430

Hindi ICE - 473

Total Shows- 5854

It is evident that Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which opened to mixed responses, is giving Maidaan a tough time at the box office despite the latter getting phenomenal reviews from audience and critics.

Earlier, talking about the clash, Ajay stated, "First of all I won't call it a clash. If you are calling it a clash, then in your language I wouldn't want two films to release at the same time. However, there are certain obligations due to which the films are to be released". It will be interesting to see if Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will be able to beat Maidaan at the box office post release.