BMCM vs Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 7 Prediction: Akshay’s Film To Mint Double The Amount Of Ajay’s Film

BMCM
vs
Maidaan
Box
Office
Collection
Day
7
Prediction:
The
year
2024
witnessed
its
first
box
office
clash
on
Eid
which
has
been
making
headlines.
We
are
talking
about
the
box
office
clash
between
Akshay
Kumar
and
Tiger
Shroff
starrer
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
and
Ajay
Devgn
starrer
Maidaan.
Both
have
been
among
the
most
anticipated
releases
of
the
years
and
managed
to
create
a
massive
buzz
among
the
fans.
There
have
been
speculations
about
which
movie
will
emerge
as
a
box
office
winner.
To
note,
BMCM
and
Maidaan
witnessed
a
slow
start
at
the
box
office
with
a
collection
and
earned
Rs15.65
crores
and
Rs
7.1
(including
paid
reviews)
respectively.
It
has
been
a
tough
competition
and
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
has
been
giving
a
tough
time
to
Ajay's
sports
drama
and
has
been
leading
with
the
box
office
game
since
the
first
day.
While
Maidaan
did
see
a
100%
growth
in
collections
during
the
opening
weekend,
it
failed
to
beat
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
despite
the
positive
word
of
mouth.
And
while
the
first
week
has
been
full
of
struggles
for
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
and
Maidaan,
both
movies
have
been
trying
to
maintain
a
strong
hold
at
the
box
office.
According
to
a
recent
report
shared
by
Sacnilk,
BMCM
minted
Rs
2.25
crores
yesterday
(first
Tuesday/
day
6)
while
Maidaan
had
to
settle
for
Rs
1.6
crores.
As
per
the
recent
update,
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
and
Maidaan
are
expected
to
have
steady
hold
at
the
box
office
today
(first
Wednesday/
day
7)
While
BMCM
is
expected
to
rake
in
around
2
crores
today,
Maidaan
is
likely
to
Rs
1-1.5
crores.
It
is
evident
that
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
continues
to
have
a
lead
over
Maidaan
and
will
be
minting
double
the
amount
of
Ajay's
film.
It
will
be
interesting
to
see
if
Maidaan
will
be
able
to
take
a
lead
over
Akshay's
action
starrer
in
the
coming
days.
Meanwhile,
talking
about
the
clash,
Ajay
stated,
"First
of
all
I
won't
call
it
a
clash.
If
you
are
calling
it
a
clash,
then
in
your
language
I
wouldn't
want
two
films
to
release
at
the
same
time
Story first published: Wednesday, April 17, 2024, 13:17 [IST]