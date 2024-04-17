BMCM vs Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 7 Prediction: Akshay’s Film To Mint Double The Amount Of Ajay’s Film

BMCM vs Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 7 Prediction: The year 2024 witnessed its first box office clash on Eid which has been making headlines. We are talking about the box office clash between Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan. Both have been among the most anticipated releases of the years and managed to create a massive buzz among the fans. There have been speculations about which movie will emerge as a box office winner.

To note, BMCM and Maidaan witnessed a slow start at the box office with a collection and earned Rs15.65 crores and Rs 7.1 (including paid reviews) respectively. It has been a tough competition and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been giving a tough time to Ajay's sports drama and has been leading with the box office game since the first day. While Maidaan did see a 100% growth in collections during the opening weekend, it failed to beat Bade Miyan Chote Miyan despite the positive word of mouth.

BMCM vs Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 7 Prediction

And while the first week has been full of struggles for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan, both movies have been trying to maintain a strong hold at the box office. According to a recent report shared by Sacnilk, BMCM minted Rs 2.25 crores yesterday (first Tuesday/ day 6) while Maidaan had to settle for Rs 1.6 crores. As per the recent update, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan are expected to have steady hold at the box office today (first Wednesday/ day 7) While BMCM is expected to rake in around 2 crores today, Maidaan is likely to Rs 1-1.5 crores.

It is evident that Bade Miyan Chote Miyan continues to have a lead over Maidaan and will be minting double the amount of Ajay's film. It will be interesting to see if Maidaan will be able to take a lead over Akshay's action starrer in the coming days.

Meanwhile, talking about the clash, Ajay stated, "First of all I won't call it a clash. If you are calling it a clash, then in your language I wouldn't want two films to release at the same time