BMCM vs Maidaan Box Office Day 1: Akshay’s Film THRASHES Ajay’s Film; Mints Double Than Maidaan’s Earnings

Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
vs
Maidaan
Box
Office
Collection
Day
1:
The
Eid
2024
has
come
with
a
major
box
office
clash
this
year.
We
are
talking
about
Akshay
Kumar
locking
horns
with
Ajay
Devgn
as
their
respective
movies
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
and
Maidaan
have
finally
it
the
screens.
To
note,
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
and
Maidaan
have
been
the
two
most
anticipated
releases
of
the
year
and
turned
out
to
be
the
biggest
releases
as
well.
Needless
to
say,
there
have
been
speculations
about
who
will
be
taking
a
lead
at
the
box
office.
For
the
uninitiated,
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
happens
to
be
an
action
thriller
which
also
stars
Tiger
Shroff,
Alaya
F,
Manushi
Chillar
and
Prithviraj
Sukumaran
while
Maidaan
is
a
sports
biographical
drama
based
on
the
life
of
Syed
Abdul
Rahim
a
pioneering
football
coach
who
revolutionised
the
game
in
India.
And
this
major
box
office
clash
has
got
the
tongues
wagging.
According
to
a
report
published
in
Sacnilk,
Maidaan
has
earned
Rs
7.10
crores
on
the
first
day
(including
Rs
2.6
crores
from
paid
reviews).
On
the
other
hand,
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
has
minted
Rs
15.62
crores
on
the
opening
day.
It
is
evident
that
the
Ali
Abbas
Zafar
directorial
has
minted
double
the
opening
day
collection
of
Amit
Sharma's
sports
biopic.
Interestingly,
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
has
managed
to
thrashed
Maidaan
even
in
the
advance
booking
as
well.
Earlier,
talking
about
the
clash,
Ajay
stated,
"First
of
all
I
won't
call
it
a
clash.
If
you
are
calling
it
a
clash,
then
in
your
language
I
wouldn't
want
two
films
to
release
at
the
same
time.
However,
there
are
certain
obligations
due
to
which
the
films
are
to
be
released".
It
will
be
interesting
to
see
if
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
will
continue
to
have
a
lead
at
Maidaan
at
the
box
office
in
the
coming
days
as
well.
Story first published: Friday, April 12, 2024, 11:47 [IST]