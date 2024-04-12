BMCM vs Maidaan Box Office Day 1: Akshay’s Film THRASHES Ajay’s Film; Mints Double Than Maidaan’s Earnings

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan vs Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 1: The Eid 2024 has come with a major box office clash this year. We are talking about Akshay Kumar locking horns with Ajay Devgn as their respective movies Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan have finally it the screens. To note, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan have been the two most anticipated releases of the year and turned out to be the biggest releases as well. Needless to say, there have been speculations about who will be taking a lead at the box office.

For the uninitiated, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan happens to be an action thriller which also stars Tiger Shroff, Alaya F, Manushi Chillar and Prithviraj Sukumaran while Maidaan is a sports biographical drama based on the life of Syed Abdul Rahim a pioneering football coach who revolutionised the game in India. And this major box office clash has got the tongues wagging.

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Maidaan has earned Rs 7.10 crores on the first day (including Rs 2.6 crores from paid reviews). On the other hand, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has minted Rs 15.62 crores on the opening day. It is evident that the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial has minted double the opening day collection of Amit Sharma's sports biopic. Interestingly, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has managed to thrashed Maidaan even in the advance booking as well.

Earlier, talking about the clash, Ajay stated, "First of all I won't call it a clash. If you are calling it a clash, then in your language I wouldn't want two films to release at the same time. However, there are certain obligations due to which the films are to be released". It will be interesting to see if Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will continue to have a lead at Maidaan at the box office in the coming days as well.