BMCM vs Maidaan Box Office Day 17: Ajay’s Film THRASHES Akshay’s Action Drama; Mints Thrice Of BMCM’s Earnings

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan vs Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 17: The Indian Box Office witnessed a massive clash this Eid which has managed to make headlines. We are talking about the clash between Akshay Kumar's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Ajay Devgn's Maidaan. Both the movies, despite different genres managed to give a tough fight to each other. To note, Maidaan and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan have opened to decent reviews from the audience.

To note, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has managed to beat Maidaan since the first day despite an average start at the box office. For the uninitiated, BMCM made an opening day collection of Rs 15.65 crores while Maidaan started that box office journey with a collection of Rs 7.1 crores (including paid reviews). So far, Akshay and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been having an upper hand over Ajay Devgn's sports drama.

However, the tables have changed in the third week and Maidaan has shown a tremendous growth in the numbers. According to a report published in Sacnilk, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan made a collection of Rs 58 lakhs on third Saturday (day 17) which took the overall collections of the movie to Rs 59.48 crores. On the other hand, Maidaan saw a 100% growth in numbers with a collection of Rs 1.5 crores which took the overall collection of the sports biopic to Rs 40.85 crores.

It is evident that Maidaan has managed to thrash Bade Miyan Chote Miyan at the box office in the third weekend and has minted thrice more than the action entertainer. In fact, Maidaan is likely to hold a steady ground and will continue to beat BMCM which will be struggling at the box office.

Earlier, talking about the clash, Ajay stated, "First of all I won't call it a clash. If you are calling it a clash, then in your language I wouldn't want two films to release at the same time. However, there are certain obligations due to which the films are to be released". It will be interesting to see if Maidaan will continue to have a lead at Bade Miyan Chote Miyan at the box office in the coming days as well.