BMCM vs Maidaan Box Office Day 17: Ajay’s Film THRASHES Akshay’s Action Drama; Mints Thrice Of BMCM’s Earnings

Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
vs
Maidaan
Box
Office
Collection
Day
17:
The
Indian
Box
Office
witnessed
a
massive
clash
this
Eid
which
has
managed
to
make
headlines.
We
are
talking
about
the
clash
between
Akshay
Kumar's
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
and
Ajay
Devgn's
Maidaan.
Both
the
movies,
despite
different
genres
managed
to
give
a
tough
fight
to
each
other.
To
note,
Maidaan
and
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
have
opened
to
decent
reviews
from
the
audience.
To
note,
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
has
managed
to
beat
Maidaan
since
the
first
day
despite
an
average
start
at
the
box
office.
For
the
uninitiated,
BMCM
made
an
opening
day
collection
of
Rs
15.65
crores
while
Maidaan
started
that
box
office
journey
with
a
collection
of
Rs
7.1
crores
(including
paid
reviews).
So
far,
Akshay
and
Tiger
Shroff
starrer
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
has
been
having
an
upper
hand
over
Ajay
Devgn's
sports
drama.
However,
the
tables
have
changed
in
the
third
week
and
Maidaan
has
shown
a
tremendous
growth
in
the
numbers.
According
to
a
report
published
in
Sacnilk,
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
made
a
collection
of
Rs
58
lakhs
on
third
Saturday
(day
17)
which
took
the
overall
collections
of
the
movie
to
Rs
59.48
crores.
On
the
other
hand,
Maidaan
saw
a
100%
growth
in
numbers
with
a
collection
of
Rs
1.5
crores
which
took
the
overall
collection
of
the
sports
biopic
to
Rs
40.85
crores.
It
is
evident
that
Maidaan
has
managed
to
thrash
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
at
the
box
office
in
the
third
weekend
and
has
minted
thrice
more
than
the
action
entertainer.
In
fact,
Maidaan
is
likely
to
hold
a
steady
ground
and
will
continue
to
beat
BMCM
which
will
be
struggling
at
the
box
office.
Earlier,
talking
about
the
clash,
Ajay
stated,
"First
of
all
I
won't
call
it
a
clash.
If
you
are
calling
it
a
clash,
then
in
your
language
I
wouldn't
want
two
films
to
release
at
the
same
time.
However,
there
are
certain
obligations
due
to
which
the
films
are
to
be
released".
It
will
be
interesting
to
see
if
Maidaan
will
continue
to
have
a
lead
at
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
at
the
box
office
in
the
coming
days
as
well.
Story first published: Sunday, April 28, 2024, 11:25 [IST]