Crew Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Kareena-Kriti-Tabu Starrer Among The Top Openers Of 2024

Crew's
Box
Office
Day
1
Prediction:
Boasting
the
amalgamation
of
a
fresh
trio,
Kareena
Kapoor
Khan,
Tabu
and
Kriti
Sanon,
Crew
is
speculated
to
have
a
pretty
fair
first-day
box
office
collection.
The
storyline
of
the
movie
surely
stands
out
in
the
Bollywood
industry
but
the
one-liners
did
not
seemed
as
funny
as
it
wa
expected.
Despite
a
few
hiccups,
Crew
managed
to
get
all
the
needed
praise.
Rhea
Kapoor's
co-produced
movie
had
all
the
essential
glamour
in
it.
With
three
renowned
actresses
in
the
lead
roles,
Crew
featured
Diljit
Dosanjh
and
Kapil
Sharma
as
the
supporting
male
actors.
The
glamorous
look
of
Kareena
Kapoor
Khan,
striking
punch
lines
of
Tabu,
and
the
sudden
stunts
of
Kriti
Sanon
left
the
viewers
wanting
more.
Crew
sold
31,126
tickets
for
4431
shows
in
advance
booking
on
its
opening
day.
As
per
India
Today's
reports,
Crew
bagged
72
lakh
with
its
advance
booking,
hinting
toward
the
houseful
theaters.
Crew
made
its
debut
in
the
theaters
on
March
29,
2024,
also
making
a
grand
landing
overseas.
As
the
movie
premiered
on
Friday,
coinciding
with
a
partial
holiday
for
Good
Friday,
it
is
expected
to
have
a
strong
first-day
box
office
collection.
The
estimation
is
speculated
to
be
around
6-8
crores.
However,
the
official
numbers
are
yet
to
be
released.
With
the
weekend
following
the
premiere,
the
film's
box
office
numbers
are
anticipated
to
increase
further.
If
all
goes
well,
Crew
has
the
potential
to
secure
a
spot
among
the
top
5
highest-grossing
Indian
movies
of
2024.
To
note,
Fighter,
starring
Hrithik
Roshan
and
Deepika
Padukone,
holds
the
title
for
the
highest
opener
movie
of
the
year.
Besides
the
domestic
release,
Crew
is
released
in
75+
countries,
1100+
locations,
and
1400+
screens.
Trade
analyst
Taran
Adarsh
believes
Crew
will
"work
at
the
box
office."
He
says,
"In
my
opinion,
the
film
should
open
to
somewhere
between
Rs
6
crore
to
Rs
7
crore
on
day
one
of
its
release,
considering
it's
a
long
weekend.
The
film
is
releasing
on
Good
Friday.
However,
it
all
depends
on
word-of-mouth."
Story first published: Friday, March 29, 2024, 14:27 [IST]