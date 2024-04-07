Crew Box Office Collection Day 10 Prediction: Kareena’s Film To Have Decent 2nd Weekend; Inches Close To 60Cr

Crew
Box
Office
Collection
Day
10
Prediction:
Kareena
Kapoor
Khan
has
all
the
reasons
to
grin
from
ear
to
ear
these
days
and
rightfully
so.
After
all,
her
recent
release
Crew
has
been
receiving
an
impressive
response
at
the
box
office.
For
the
uninitiated,
Crew,
which
is
helmed
by
Rajesh
Krishnan,
happens
to
be
a
flying
heist
comedy
which
also
stars
Tabu,
Kriti
Sanon,
Diljit
Dosanjh
and
Kapil
Sharma
in
the
lead.
As
the
movie
received
a
decent
response
from
the
audience,
it
went
on
to
become
the
third
highest
opener
of
2024
after
Fighter
and
Shaitaan.
Yes!
Crew
started
the
box
office
journey
with
the
opening
day
collection
of
Rs
9.25
crores
and
while
the
opening
weekend
saw
some
spike
in
the
numbers,
the
first
Monday
was
a
major
blow
for
the
film.
After
witnessing
a
drop
of
60%
in
collection
on
the
first
Monday
(day
4),
Crew
has
been
trying
to
hold
a
steady
ground
at
the
box
office
and
managed
to
move
towards
Rs
50
crores
mark.
Interestingly,
the
second
weekend
came
as
a
breath
of
fresh
air
as
Crew
has
managed
to
see
a
growth
of
40%
in
the
collections
yesterday
(day
9/second
Saturday)
and
minted
Rs
5.25
crores
which
took
the
overall
collections
of
the
movie
to
Rs
52.75
crores.
Given
the
trend,
Crew
is
set
to
witness
a
decent
collection
on
second
Sunday
(day
10)
and
is
expected
to
mint
Rs
5-7
crores
as
it
inches
close
to
Rs
60
crores.
With
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
and
Maidaan
releasing
on
Eid
this
year,
it
will
be
interesting
to
see
if
Crew
will
be
able
to
survive
this
competition.
Earlier
talking
about
Crew,
Kareena
stated,
"It's
really
a
cool
space
of
comedy,
heist
and
typical
commercial
masala
film
with
three
women
in
the
lead.
It's
a
very
fun
light
hearted
film
to
watch.
I
think
after
Laal
Singh
Chadda
and
Jaane
Jaan,
this
is
the
film
that
all
my
fans
will
really
really
enjoy.
The
Bebo
that
they
want
to
see,
the
Bebo
they
love".
Story first published: Sunday, April 7, 2024, 9:44 [IST]