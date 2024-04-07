Crew Box Office Collection Day 10 Prediction: Kareena’s Film To Have Decent 2nd Weekend; Inches Close To 60Cr

Crew Box Office Collection Day 10 Prediction: Kareena Kapoor Khan has all the reasons to grin from ear to ear these days and rightfully so. After all, her recent release Crew has been receiving an impressive response at the box office. For the uninitiated, Crew, which is helmed by Rajesh Krishnan, happens to be a flying heist comedy which also stars Tabu, Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in the lead. As the movie received a decent response from the audience, it went on to become the third highest opener of 2024 after Fighter and Shaitaan.

Yes! Crew started the box office journey with the opening day collection of Rs 9.25 crores and while the opening weekend saw some spike in the numbers, the first Monday was a major blow for the film. After witnessing a drop of 60% in collection on the first Monday (day 4), Crew has been trying to hold a steady ground at the box office and managed to move towards Rs 50 crores mark.

Interestingly, the second weekend came as a breath of fresh air as Crew has managed to see a growth of 40% in the collections yesterday (day 9/second Saturday) and minted Rs 5.25 crores which took the overall collections of the movie to Rs 52.75 crores. Given the trend, Crew is set to witness a decent collection on second Sunday (day 10) and is expected to mint Rs 5-7 crores as it inches close to Rs 60 crores. With Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan releasing on Eid this year, it will be interesting to see if Crew will be able to survive this competition.

Earlier talking about Crew, Kareena stated, "It's really a cool space of comedy, heist and typical commercial masala film with three women in the lead. It's a very fun light hearted film to watch. I think after Laal Singh Chadda and Jaane Jaan, this is the film that all my fans will really really enjoy. The Bebo that they want to see, the Bebo they love".