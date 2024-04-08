Crew Box Office Collection Day 10: Inches Closer To ₹ 60 Cr; 5th Hindi Film To Gross 100-Cr Worldwide In 2024

Crew Box Office Collection Day 10: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon's Crew has emerged as one of the box office winners of 2024. Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan (of Lootcase fame), the heist-comedy enjoyed its dazzling run in theatres during its second weekend. The film, which also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in prominent roles, hit cinemas on 29th March 2024. Crew has also grossed Rs 100 crores worldwide, becoming the 5th Bollywood movie to do so this year.

Crew Box Office Collection Day 10:

Followed by a glorious run in theatres in its 1st week, Crew has enjoyed a spectacular second weekend. According to Sacnilk, the film raked in Rs 3.75 cr on 2nd Friday, followed by Rs 5.25 cr on its second Saturday. The report further added, Crew domestic box office numbers witnessed a jump on Sunday (April 7), with an additional Rs 5.75 crores (early estimates) in its kitty.

According to the early estimated numbers, the total domestic box office collection of Crew now stands at around Rs 58.50 CRORES in 10 days.

Crew Cast Fees: Kareena Is HIGHEST Paid; Check Salaries Of Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh & Others Here

Reportedly, Crew had an overall 20.66% Hindi Occupancy on Sunday, April 07, 2024.

As per the update shared by Ektaa R. Kapoor (co-producer of Crew) on Instagram, the film successfully surpassed the Rs 100 crore-mark at the global box office in 9 days. Check out her post below:

For the unversed, Crew, headlined by 3 powerful and gorgeous actresses - Tabu, Kareena and Kriti, is the 5th Bollywood movie to enter the 100-crore club this year. The first four positions are held by Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone's Fighter, Ajay Devgn-R Madhavan's Shaitaan, Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon's Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and Yami Gautam's Article 370 respectively.

Crew Box Office Collection Day 4: Kareena-Kriti's Film BEATS Shahid's TBMAUJ On First Monday Despite Major Dip