Crew Box Office Collection Day 10: Inches Closer To ₹ 60 Cr; 5th Hindi Film To Gross 100-Cr Worldwide In 2024

Crew
Box
Office
Collection
Day
10:
Tabu,
Kareena
Kapoor
Khan
and
Kriti
Sanon's
Crew
has
emerged
as
one
of
the
box
office
winners
of
2024.
Directed
by
Rajesh
A
Krishnan
(of
Lootcase
fame),
the
heist-comedy
enjoyed
its
dazzling
run
in
theatres
during
its
second
weekend.
The
film,
which
also
stars
Diljit
Dosanjh
and
Kapil
Sharma
in
prominent
roles,
hit
cinemas
on
29th
March
2024.
Crew
has
also
grossed
Rs
100
crores
worldwide,
becoming
the
5th
Bollywood
movie
to
do
so
this
year.
Crew
Box
Office
Collection
Day
10:
Followed
by
a
glorious
run
in
theatres
in
its
1st
week,
Crew
has
enjoyed
a
spectacular
second
weekend.
According
to
Sacnilk,
the
film
raked
in
Rs
3.75
cr
on
2nd
Friday,
followed
by
Rs
5.25
cr
on
its
second
Saturday.
The
report
further
added,
Crew
domestic
box
office
numbers
witnessed
a
jump
on
Sunday
(April
7),
with
an
additional
Rs
5.75
crores
(early
estimates)
in
its
kitty.
According
to
the
early
estimated
numbers,
the
total
domestic
box
office
collection
of
Crew
now
stands
at
around
Rs
58.50
CRORES
in
10
days.
For
the
unversed,
Crew,
headlined
by
3
powerful
and
gorgeous
actresses
-
Tabu,
Kareena
and
Kriti,
is
the
5th
Bollywood
movie
to
enter
the
100-crore
club
this
year.
The
first
four
positions
are
held
by
Hrithik
Roshan-Deepika
Padukone's
Fighter,
Ajay
Devgn-R
Madhavan's
Shaitaan,
Shahid
Kapoor-Kriti
Sanon's
Teri
Baaton
Mein
Aisa
Uljha
Jiya
and
Yami
Gautam's
Article
370
respectively.