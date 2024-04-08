Crew Box Office Collection Day 11 Prediction: Kareena’s Film To See Major Dip On 2nd Monday; To Cross 60Cr

Crew
Box
Office
Collection
Day
11:
Kareena
Kapoor
Khan,
Tabu
and
Kriti
Sanon
are
all
over
the
headlines
these
days
and
rightfully
so
as
they
had
collaborated
for
the
first
time
for
Crew.
Directed
by
Rajesh
Krishnan,
the
movie
is
a
flying
heist
comedy
which
features
the
leading
lady
in
the
role
of
air
hostess.
The
movie
opened
to
rave
reviews
and
Kareena,
Tabu
and
Kriti
managed
to
leave
the
audience
in
absolute
awe
with
their
respective
performance.
The
movie
has
opened
to
a
decent
response
from
the
audience
with
an
opening
day
of
Rs
9.25
crores
and
recorded
the
third
highest
opener
of
the
year
2024.
While
Crew
did
struggle
at
the
box
office
during
the
first
week,
the
second
weekend
came
as
a
big
relief
for
the
movie
as
this
flying
heist
drama
saw
a
decent
growth
and
managed
to
crossed
Rs
58
crores
mark.
According
to
a
report
published
in
Sacnilk,
Crew
made
a
collection
of
Rs
5.95
crores
yesterday
(day
10/
second
Saturday)
which
took
the
overall
collections
of
the
movie
to
Rs
58.54
crores.
Given
the
trends,
Crew
is
likely
to
witness
a
major
dip
in
collections
today
(day
11/
second
Monday)
and
is
likely
to
mint
Rs
2-3
crores
and
will
be
crossing
Rs
60
crores
mark.
With
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
and
Maidaan
releasing
on
Eid
this
year,
it
will
be
interesting
to
see
if
Crew
will
be
able
to
survive
this
competition.
Earlier
talking
about
Crew,
Kareena
stated,
"It's
really
a
cool
space
of
comedy,
heist
and
typical
commercial
masala
film
with
three
women
in
the
lead.
It's
a
very
fun
light
hearted
film
to
watch.
I
think
after
Laal
Singh
Chadda
and
Jaane
Jaan,
this
is
the
film
that
all
my
fans
will
really
really
enjoy.
The
Bebo
that
they
want
to
see,
the
Bebo
they
love".
