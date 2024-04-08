Crew Box Office Collection Day 11 Prediction: Kareena’s Film To See Major Dip On 2nd Monday; To Cross 60Cr

Crew Box Office Collection Day 11: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon are all over the headlines these days and rightfully so as they had collaborated for the first time for Crew. Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, the movie is a flying heist comedy which features the leading lady in the role of air hostess. The movie opened to rave reviews and Kareena, Tabu and Kriti managed to leave the audience in absolute awe with their respective performance.

The movie has opened to a decent response from the audience with an opening day of Rs 9.25 crores and recorded the third highest opener of the year 2024. While Crew did struggle at the box office during the first week, the second weekend came as a big relief for the movie as this flying heist drama saw a decent growth and managed to crossed Rs 58 crores mark.

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Crew made a collection of Rs 5.95 crores yesterday (day 10/ second Saturday) which took the overall collections of the movie to Rs 58.54 crores. Given the trends, Crew is likely to witness a major dip in collections today (day 11/ second Monday) and is likely to mint Rs 2-3 crores and will be crossing Rs 60 crores mark. With Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan releasing on Eid this year, it will be interesting to see if Crew will be able to survive this competition.

Earlier talking about Crew, Kareena stated, "It's really a cool space of comedy, heist and typical commercial masala film with three women in the lead. It's a very fun light hearted film to watch. I think after Laal Singh Chadda and Jaane Jaan, this is the film that all my fans will really really enjoy. The Bebo that they want to see, the Bebo they love".