Crew Box Office Collection Day 11: Tabu, Kareena & Kriti’s Film Earns The LOWEST Till Date

Crew Box Office Collection Day 11: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan & Kriti Sanon starrer Crew has witnessed a major dip in its box office numbers on its 2nd Monday. The heist-comedy collected the lowest number till date after its release on 29th March 2024! Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, Crew stars Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon in the lead. Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh and comedy king Kapil Sharma also featured in prominent roles.

Crew Box Office Collection Day 11 Report:

Tabu, Kareena and Kriti's latest outing, Crew, has collected Rs 60 crores at the domestic box office, despite facing a tough competition from Godzilla x Kong. The heist-comedy minted a total collection of Rs 43.75 crores in its 1st week.

However, after a successful debut week in cinemas, Crew had a major dip on the second Monday and managed to earn just above Rs 1 cr. According to Sacnilk, the movie raked in around Rs 1.75 crores (early estimates). With these estimated numbers, Crew total box office collection now stands at Rs 60 crores. The film is said to have an overall 10.24% Hindi Occupancy on Monday, April 08, 2024.

The movie has also been creating waves internationally. As posted by Ektaa R. Kapoor (co-producer of Crew), this women-led film collected Rs 112.98 crores worldwide in 10 days.

Talking about the success of the film, Bebo said in a statement, "I feel really happy and proud to be a part of not one, but two super successful women-centric films based on friendship, love and fun."

She further added, "We have seen all our heroes take centre stage doing a road trip or a heist movie, but to have girls do it and the world watches and laud it, trust me, it is just a different feeling."