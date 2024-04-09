Crew Box Office Collection Day 11: Tabu, Kareena & Kriti’s Film Earns The LOWEST Till Date

Crew
Box
Office
Collection
Day
11:
Tabu,
Kareena
Kapoor
Khan
&
Kriti
Sanon
starrer
Crew
has
witnessed
a
major
dip
in
its
box
office
numbers
on
its
2nd
Monday.
The
heist-comedy
collected
the
lowest
number
till
date
after
its
release
on
29th
March
2024!
Directed
by
Rajesh
A
Krishnan,
Crew
stars
Tabu,
Kareena
Kapoor
Khan
and
Kriti
Sanon
in
the
lead.
Punjabi
actor-singer
Diljit
Dosanjh
and
comedy
king
Kapil
Sharma
also
featured
in
prominent
roles.
Crew
Box
Office
Collection
Day
11
Report:
Tabu,
Kareena
and
Kriti's
latest
outing,
Crew,
has
collected
Rs
60
crores
at
the
domestic
box
office,
despite
facing
a
tough
competition
from
Godzilla
x
Kong.
The
heist-comedy
minted
a
total
collection
of
Rs
43.75
crores
in
its
1st
week.
However,
after
a
successful
debut
week
in
cinemas,
Crew
had
a
major
dip
on
the
second
Monday
and
managed
to
earn
just
above
Rs
1
cr.
According
to
Sacnilk,
the
movie
raked
in
around
Rs
1.75
crores
(early
estimates).
With
these
estimated
numbers,
Crew
total
box
office
collection
now
stands
at
Rs
60
crores.
The
film
is
said
to
have
an
overall
10.24%
Hindi
Occupancy
on
Monday,
April
08,
2024.
The
movie
has
also
been
creating
waves
internationally.
As
posted
by
Ektaa
R.
Kapoor
(co-producer
of
Crew),
this
women-led
film
collected
Rs
112.98
crores
worldwide
in
10
days.
Talking
about
the
success
of
the
film,
Bebo
said
in
a
statement,
"I
feel
really
happy
and
proud
to
be
a
part
of
not
one,
but
two
super
successful
women-centric
films
based
on
friendship,
love
and
fun."
She
further
added,
"We
have
seen
all
our
heroes
take
centre
stage
doing
a
road
trip
or
a
heist
movie,
but
to
have
girls
do
it
and
the
world
watches
and
laud
it,
trust
me,
it
is
just
a
different
feeling."