Crew Box Office Collection Day 12: Kareena's Film Sees GROWTH After Recording Lowest Numbers On 2nd Monday

Crew
Box
Office
Collection
Day
12:
Tabu,
Kareena
Kapoor
Khan,
Kriti
Sanon's
latest
heist-comedy,
Crew,
is
a
box
office
success.
Directed
by
Rajesh
A
Krishnan
(of
Lootcase
fame),
the
film
had
a
glorious
run
at
the
box
office
throughout
its
first
week
of
release.
Tabu,
Bebo
and
Kriti's
Crew
hit
cinemas
on
29th
March
2024.
The
film
also
features
Diljit
Dosanjh
and
Kapil
Sharma
in
prominent
roles.
As
per
latest
reports,
the
movie
witnessed
a
slight
growth
in
its
box
office
number
after
recording
the
lowest
single
day
collection
on
its
2nd
Monday.
Let's
take
a
look
at
Crew's
day-wise
box
office
collection.
Tabu,
Kareena,
Kriti's
film
witnessed
a
decent
surge
in
numbers
after
having
a
dull
day
at
the
box
office
on
its
secon
Monday.
Crew
minted
Rs
43.75
crores
at
the
domestic
box
office
in
its
first
week
in
cinemas.
The
heist-comedy
had
the
lowest
single
day
collection
on
2nd
Monday
and
managed
to
rake
in
Rs
1.75
crores
on
day
11.
According
to
the
industry
tracker
Sacnilk,
the
movie
minted
around
Rs
2.15
crores
(early
estimates)
on
its
second
Tuesday.
Now,
the
total
collection
of
Crew
is
estimated
to
be
around
Rs
62.15
crores
in
India.
Crew
had
an
overall
11.55%
Hindi
Occupancy
on
Tuesday,
April
09,
2024.