Crew Box Office Collection Day 12 Prediction: Kareena’s Film To Make 1.5Cr Ahead Of BMCM & Maidaan Release

Crew
Box
Office
Collection
Day
12
Prediction:
Kareena
Kapoor
Khan's
recent
release
Crew
has
been
the
talk
of
the
town
ever
since
it
has
been
hit
the
screens.
This
Rajesh
Krishnan
directorial
happens
to
be
a
heist
comedy
and
also
features
Kriti
Sanon,
Tabu
in
the
lead.
The
movie
marks
Kareena's
first
collaboration
with
Kriti
and
Tabu
and
Crew
has
managed
to
garner
decent
reviews.
Interestingly,
Crew
witnessed
a
decent
start
at
the
box
office
with
an
opening
day
collection
of
Rs
9.25
crores.
While
the
first
weekend
was
in
favour
of
the
movie,
the
weekdays
came
with
a
lot
of
struggle.
However,
Crew
did
manage
to
hold
the
ground
despite
the
struggle.
The
heist
comedy
drama
saw
a
decent
growth
during
the
second
weekend
and
crossed
Rs
58.25
crores
mark
According
to
a
report
published
in
Sacnilk,
Crew
saw
a
drop
of
over
68%
in
the
collections
yesterday
(day
11/
second
Monday)
wherein
it
minted
Rs
1.75
crores
which
took
the
overall
collections
of
the
movie
to
Rs
60
crores.
Given
the
trend,
Crew
is
likely
to
see
another
dip
in
collections
and
will
be
seen
minting
Rs
1-1.5
crores
today
(day
12/
second
Tuesday).
With
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
and
Maidaan
releasing
on
Eid
this
week,
it
will
be
interesting
to
see
if
Crew
will
be
able
to
survive
this
competition
and
manage
to
reach
Rs
70
crores.
Earlier
talking
about
Crew,
Kareena
stated,
"It's
really
a
cool
space
of
comedy,
heist
and
typical
commercial
masala
film
with
three
women
in
the
lead.
It's
a
very
fun
light
hearted
film
to
watch.
I
think
after
Laal
Singh
Chadda
and
Jaane
Jaan,
this
is
the
film
that
all
my
fans
will
really
really
enjoy.
The
Bebo
that
they
want
to
see,
the
Bebo
they
love".
Story first published: Tuesday, April 9, 2024, 16:12 [IST]