Crew Box Office Collection Day 12 Prediction: Kareena’s Film To Make 1.5Cr Ahead Of BMCM & Maidaan Release

Crew Box Office Collection Day 12 Prediction: Kareena Kapoor Khan's recent release Crew has been the talk of the town ever since it has been hit the screens. This Rajesh Krishnan directorial happens to be a heist comedy and also features Kriti Sanon, Tabu in the lead. The movie marks Kareena's first collaboration with Kriti and Tabu and Crew has managed to garner decent reviews.

Interestingly, Crew witnessed a decent start at the box office with an opening day collection of Rs 9.25 crores. While the first weekend was in favour of the movie, the weekdays came with a lot of struggle. However, Crew did manage to hold the ground despite the struggle. The heist comedy drama saw a decent growth during the second weekend and crossed Rs 58.25 crores mark

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Crew saw a drop of over 68% in the collections yesterday (day 11/ second Monday) wherein it minted Rs 1.75 crores which took the overall collections of the movie to Rs 60 crores. Given the trend, Crew is likely to see another dip in collections and will be seen minting Rs 1-1.5 crores today (day 12/ second Tuesday). With Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan releasing on Eid this week, it will be interesting to see if Crew will be able to survive this competition and manage to reach Rs 70 crores.

Earlier talking about Crew, Kareena stated, "It's really a cool space of comedy, heist and typical commercial masala film with three women in the lead. It's a very fun light hearted film to watch. I think after Laal Singh Chadda and Jaane Jaan, this is the film that all my fans will really really enjoy. The Bebo that they want to see, the Bebo they love".