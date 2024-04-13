Crew Box Office Collection Day 15: Will Kareena, Kriti, Tabu Starrer Be Able To Cross 75 Cr Domestically?

Photo Credit:

Crew Box Office Collection Day 15: The comedy thriller, Crew, led by Kriti Sanon, Tabu, and Kareena Kapoor have already managed to enter into the Rs.100 crore club globally. But will it be able to surpass Rs. 75 crores mark domestically? Find out below:

Crew Total Domestic Box Office Collection Day 15

For the unversed, the film is inching towards to enter the Rs. 70 crore club in the domestic box office on its 15th day. If you are wondering about the exact numbers, it managed to collect only Rs. 85 lakhs on day 15, making the total earning standing at Rs. 65.75 crores in total domestially. So, it is still too early to predict whether the film will be manage to enter the Rs. 75 crores mark at the domestic box office.

More About Crew

The multi-starrer female-centric movie, Crew, stars Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu, who play the role of con air hostesses who take the route of thrilling heist, mixed with glamour, fashion, comedy, and excitement which will leave you wonder for the sequel.

On the other hand, talking to Variety, Rhea Kapoor gives a hint about Crew's sequel. "I really get scared of sequels, I'm so afraid of them, Ektaa gets so annoyed with me... but this is the first film where I finished the film and a week later, my writers have messaged me and told me that they have an idea for the sequel," Rhea had said.

The film also stars Diljit Dosanjh, Saswata Chattterjee, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, and Kapil Sharma in pivotal roles. Bankrolled by Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network, the movie has reportedly been released 2000 theatres across 75 countries in more than 1100 locations. The movie was made at the budget of around Rs. 60 crores.