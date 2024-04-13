Crew Box Office Collection Day 15: Will Kareena, Kriti, Tabu Starrer Be Able To Cross 75 Cr Domestically?

Crew
Box
Office
Collection
Day
15:
The
comedy
thriller,
Crew,
led
by
Kriti
Sanon,
Tabu,
and
Kareena
Kapoor
have
already
managed
to
enter
into
the
Rs.100
crore
club
globally.
But
will
it
be
able
to
surpass
Rs.
75
crores
mark
domestically?
Find
out
below:
For
the
unversed,
the
film
is
inching
towards
to
enter
the
Rs.
70
crore
club
in
the
domestic
box
office
on
its
15th
day.
If
you
are
wondering
about
the
exact
numbers,
it
managed
to
collect
only
Rs.
85
lakhs
on
day
15,
making
the
total
earning
standing
at
Rs.
65.75
crores
in
total
domestially.
So,
it
is
still
too
early
to
predict
whether
the
film
will
be
manage
to
enter
the
Rs.
75
crores
mark
at
the
domestic
box
office.
The
multi-starrer
female-centric
movie,
Crew,
stars
Kareena
Kapoor,
Kriti
Sanon,
and
Tabu,
who
play
the
role
of
con
air
hostesses
who
take
the
route
of
thrilling
heist,
mixed
with
glamour,
fashion,
comedy,
and
excitement
which
will
leave
you
wonder
for
the
sequel.
On
the
other
hand,
talking
to
Variety,
Rhea
Kapoor
gives
a
hint
about
Crew's
sequel.
"I
really
get
scared
of
sequels,
I'm
so
afraid
of
them,
Ektaa
gets
so
annoyed
with
me...
but
this
is
the
first
film
where
I
finished
the
film
and
a
week
later,
my
writers
have
messaged
me
and
told
me
that
they
have
an
idea
for
the
sequel,"
Rhea
had
said.
The
film
also
stars
Diljit
Dosanjh,
Saswata
Chattterjee,
Kulbhushan
Kharbanda,
and
Kapil
Sharma
in
pivotal
roles.
Bankrolled
by
Balaji
Telefilms
and
Anil
Kapoor
Film
&
Communications
Network,
the
movie
has
reportedly
been
released
2000
theatres
across
75
countries
in
more
than
1100
locations.
The
movie
was
made
at
the
budget
of
around
Rs.
60
crores.