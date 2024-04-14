Crew Box Office Collection Day 16: Kareena's Film Sees Slight Upward Trend After Sharp Drop On 3rd Friday

Crew
Directed
by
Rajesh
A
Krishnan
(of
Lootcase
fame),
the
heist-comedy
generated
a
significant
amount
of
buzz
ahead
of
its
release,
which
eventually
resulted
in
its
whopping
box
office
numbers.
Despite
facing
strong
competion
from
Maidaan
and
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan,
Crew
has
managed
to
hold
its
ground.
As
per
latest
reports,
Tabu,
Bebo
and
Kriti's
film
has
seen
a
slight
growth
in
numbers
after
witnessing
a
sharp
drop
on
3rd
Friday.
Crew
Box
Office
Collection
Day
16
Report:
Tabu,
Kareena
Kapoor
Khan
and
Kriti
Sanon
starrer
Crew
is
set
to
cross
the
Rs
70-crore-mark
at
the
domestic
box
office
very
soon.
According
to
Sacnilk,
the
film
managed
to
collect
around
Rs
1.65
cr
(early
estimates)
on
its
3rd
Friday,
taking
the
total
collection
to
Rs
67.38
CRORES
in
16
days
in
India.
Crew
had
an
overall
36.79%
Hindi
Occupancy
on
Saturday,
April
13,
2024.
Jointly
produced
by
Anil
Kapoor,
Rhea
Kapoor
and
Ektaa
R.
Kapoor,
the
film
also
stars
Diljit
Dosanjh
and
Kapil
Sharma
in
proinent
roles.
Set
against
the
backdrop
of
airlines
industry,
Crew
revolves
around
the
stroy
of
3
hardworking
women
who
end
up
getting
involved
in
a
gold
smuggling
racket.
Story first published: Sunday, April 14, 2024, 17:54 [IST]