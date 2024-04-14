Crew Box Office Collection Day 16: Kareena's Film Sees Slight Upward Trend After Sharp Drop On 3rd Friday

Crew Box Office Collection Day 16: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon starrer Crew is a box office hit. Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan (of Lootcase fame), the heist-comedy generated a significant amount of buzz ahead of its release, which eventually resulted in its whopping box office numbers. Despite facing strong competion from Maidaan and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Crew has managed to hold its ground. As per latest reports, Tabu, Bebo and Kriti's film has seen a slight growth in numbers after witnessing a sharp drop on 3rd Friday.

Crew Box Office Collection Day 16 Report:

Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon starrer Crew is set to cross the Rs 70-crore-mark at the domestic box office very soon. According to Sacnilk, the film managed to collect around Rs 1.65 cr (early estimates) on its 3rd Friday, taking the total collection to Rs 67.38 CRORES in 16 days in India.

Crew had an overall 36.79% Hindi Occupancy on Saturday, April 13, 2024.

As the report further suggests, the film had seen a sharp drop in its box office numbers on its 3rd Friday and raked in around Rs 0.83 cr on day 15.

Day 1 (1st Friday) - ₹ 9.25 Cr

Day 2 (1st Saturday) - ₹ 9.75 Cr

Day 3 (1st Sunday) - ₹ 10.5 Cr

Day 4 (1st Monday) - ₹ 4.2 Cr

Day 5 (1st Tuesday) - ₹ 3.75 Cr

Day 6 (1st Wednesday) - ₹ 3.3 Cr

Day 7 (1st Thursday) - ₹ 3 Cr

Week 1 Collection - ₹ 43.75 Cr

Day 8 (2nd Friday) - ₹ 3.75 Cr

Day 9 (2nd Saturday) - ₹ 5.25 Cr

Day 10 (2nd Sunday) - ₹ 5.5 Cr

Day 11 (2nd Monday) - ₹ 1.75 Cr

Day 12 (2nd Tuesday) - ₹ 2.15 Cr

Day 13 (2nd Wednesday) - ₹ 1.6 Cr

Day 14 (2nd Thursday) - ₹ 1.15 Cr

Week 2 Collection - ₹ 21.15 Cr

Day 15 (3rd Friday) - ₹ 0.83 Cr (rough data)

Day 16 (3rd Saturday) - ₹ 1.65 Cr (early estimates)

Total - ₹ 67.38 CRORES

About Crew:

Jointly produced by Anil Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Ektaa R. Kapoor, the film also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in proinent roles. Set against the backdrop of airlines industry, Crew revolves around the stroy of 3 hardworking women who end up getting involved in a gold smuggling racket.