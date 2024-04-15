Crew Box Office Collection Day 17: Tabu, Kareena, Kriti's Heist-Comedy Continues To Remain Steady

Crew Box Office Collection Day 17: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon's Crew is unstoppable at the box office. Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan (of Lootcase fame), the heist-comedy continues to remain steady at the box office. The film also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in prominent roles. The movie crossed the Rs 100-crore-mark globally in just nine days.

Crew Box Office Collection Day 17 Report:

According to the latest Sacnilk report, Tabu, Bebo and Kriti's film witnessed a decent growth in numbers on its 3rd Sunday. As the report suggests, Crew raked in around Rs 1.75 crores (early estimates) on its day 17. The total nett collection is now estimated to be around Rs 69.02 CRORES!

The movie recorded its lowest single day collection - Rs 0.8 cr - on its 3rd Friday. Over its 3rd weekend, Crew saw a slight jump in numbers and collected Rs 1.54 cr and Rs 1.75 cr on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

The women-led heist-comedy is compeiting with Ajay Devgn's biographical sports-drama Maidaan and Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff's action-packed masala-entertainer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan at the box office.

Crew Box Office Day-Wise Collection: Sacnilk

Day 1 (1st Friday) - ₹ 9.25 Cr

Day 2 (1st Saturday) - ₹ 9.75 Cr

Day 3 (1st Sunday) - ₹ 10.5 Cr

Day 4 (1st Monday) - ₹ 4.2 Cr

Day 5 (1st Tuesday) - ₹ 3.75 Cr

Day 6 (1st Wednesday) - ₹ 3.3 Cr

Day 7 (1st Thursday) - ₹ 3 Cr

Week 1 Collection - ₹ 43.75 Cr

Day 8 (2nd Friday) - ₹ 3.75 Cr

Day 9 (2nd Saturday) - ₹ 5.25 Cr

Day 10 (2nd Sunday) - ₹ 5.5 Cr

Day 11 (2nd Monday) - ₹ 1.75 Cr

Day 12 (2nd Tuesday) - ₹ 2.15 Cr

Day 13 (2nd Wednesday) - ₹ 1.6 Cr

Day 14 (2nd Thursday) - ₹ 1.15 Cr

Week 2 Collection - ₹ 21.15 Cr

Day 15 (3rd Friday) - ₹ 0.83 Cr (rough data)

Day 16 (3rd Saturday) - ₹ 1.54 Cr (rough data)

Day 17 (3rd Sunday) - ₹ 1.75 Cr (early estimates)

Total - ₹ 69.02 CRORES!

