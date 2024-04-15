Crew Box Office Collection Day 17: Tabu, Kareena, Kriti's Heist-Comedy Continues To Remain Steady

Crew
Box
Office
Collection
Day
17:
Tabu,
Kareena
Kapoor
Khan
and
Kriti
Sanon's
Crew
is
unstoppable
at
the
box
office.
Directed
by
Rajesh
A
Krishnan
(of
Lootcase
fame),
the
heist-comedy
continues
to
remain
steady
at
the
box
office.
The
film
also
stars
Diljit
Dosanjh
and
Kapil
Sharma
in
prominent
roles.
The
movie
crossed
the
Rs
100-crore-mark
globally
in
just
nine
days.
Crew
Box
Office
Collection
Day
17
Report:
According
to
the
latest
Sacnilk
report,
Tabu,
Bebo
and
Kriti's
film
witnessed
a
decent
growth
in
numbers
on
its
3rd
Sunday.
As
the
report
suggests,
Crew
raked
in
around
Rs
1.75
crores
(early
estimates)
on
its
day
17.
The
total
nett
collection
is
now
estimated
to
be
around
Rs
69.02
CRORES!
The
movie
recorded
its
lowest
single
day
collection
-
Rs
0.8
cr
-
on
its
3rd
Friday.
Over
its
3rd
weekend,
Crew
saw
a
slight
jump
in
numbers
and
collected
Rs
1.54
cr
and
Rs
1.75
cr
on
Saturday
and
Sunday
respectively.
The
women-led
heist-comedy
is
compeiting
with
Ajay
Devgn's
biographical
sports-drama
Maidaan
and
Akshay
Kumar-Tiger
Shroff's
action-packed
masala-entertainer
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
at
the
box
office.