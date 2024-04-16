Crew Box Office Collection Day 18: Tabu, Kareena & Kriti's Film Records Its LOWEST Single Day Collection

Crew
Box
Office
Collection
Day
18:
Tabu,
Kareena
Kapoor
Khan
and
Kriti
Sanon
starrer
heist-comedy,
Crew,
is
clearly
a
box
office
success.
Directed
by
Rajesh
A
Krishnan
(of
Lootcase
fame),
Crew
has
earned
quite
well
and
crossed
the
Rs
100-crore-mark
worldwide
in
just
9
days.
However,
on
day
18,
the
three
gorgeous
women-led
film
witnessed
a
massive
drop
in
its
box
office
numbers.
Check
out
the
detailed
report
below:
Crew
Box
Office
Collection
Day
18
Report:
Tabu,
Bebo
and
Kriti's
Crew
recorded
its
lowest
single
day
collection
on
its
3rd
Monday.
Given
the
buzz
around
the
release
the
film
opened
to
a
dazzling
box
office
number.
The
film
collected
Rs
9.25
crores
on
its
openig
day.
Now,
according
to
a
report
published
by
Sacnilk,
the
heist-comedy
managed
to
rake
in
around
Rs
0.41
cr
(early
estimates),
taking
the
total
collection
to
Rs
69.81
CRORES
in
18
days.