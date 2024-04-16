Crew Box Office Collection Day 18: Tabu, Kareena & Kriti's Film Records Its LOWEST Single Day Collection

Crew Box Office Collection Day 18: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon starrer heist-comedy, Crew, is clearly a box office success. Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan (of Lootcase fame), Crew has earned quite well and crossed the Rs 100-crore-mark worldwide in just 9 days. However, on day 18, the three gorgeous women-led film witnessed a massive drop in its box office numbers. Check out the detailed report below:

Crew Box Office Collection Day 18 Report:

Tabu, Bebo and Kriti's Crew recorded its lowest single day collection on its 3rd Monday. Given the buzz around the release the film opened to a dazzling box office number. The film collected Rs 9.25 crores on its openig day.

Now, according to a report published by Sacnilk, the heist-comedy managed to rake in around Rs 0.41 cr (early estimates), taking the total collection to Rs 69.81 CRORES in 18 days.

Crew had an overall 13.81% Hindi occupancy on Monday (April 15).

Crew Cast Fees: Kareena Is HIGHEST Paid; Check Salaries Of Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh & Others Here

Crew Box Office Day-Wise Report:

Day 1 (1st Friday) - ₹ 9.25 Cr

Day 2 (1st Saturday) - ₹ 9.75 Cr

Day 3 (1st Sunday) - ₹ 10.5 Cr

Day 4 (1st Monday) - ₹ 4.2 Cr

Day 5 (1st Tuesday) - ₹ 3.75 Cr

Day 6 (1st Wednesday) - ₹ 3.3 Cr

Day 7 (1st Thursday) - ₹ 3 Cr

Week 1 Collection - ₹ 43.75 Cr

Day 8 (2nd Friday) - ₹ 3.75 Cr

Day 9 (2nd Saturday) - ₹ 5.25 Cr

Day 10 (2nd Sunday) - ₹ 5.5 Cr

Day 11 (2nd Monday) - ₹ 1.75 Cr

Day 12 (2nd Tuesday) - ₹ 2.25 Cr

Day 13 (2nd Wednesday) - ₹ 1.75 Cr

Day 14 (2nd Thursday) - ₹ 1.2 Cr

Week 2 Collection - ₹ 21.45 Cr

Day 15 (3rd Friday) - ₹ 0.9 Cr

Day 16 (3rd Saturday) - ₹ 1.6 Cr

Day 17 (3rd Sunday) - ₹ 1.7 Cr

Day 18 (3rd Monday) - ₹0.41 Cr (Early Estimates)

Total - ₹69.81 CRORES!

Exclusive! Vidya Balan On Crew Success, "Now Is The Time To Reimagine The Female Hero..."

About Crew:

Jointly produced by Rhea Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Ektaa R. Kapoor, the film also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in prominent roles.

Set against the backdrop of airlines industry, the movie revolves around the story of three hardworing women who end up getting involved in a gold smuggling racket.