Crew Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: Kareena-Kriti’s Film To Witness Decent Jump During First Weekend

Crew
Box
Office
Collection
Day
2:
Kareena
Kapoor
Khan
is
all
over
the
headlines
these
days
and
rightfully
so.
After
her
recent
release
Crew,
which
also
features
Tabu,
Kriti
Sanon,
Diljit
Dosanjh
and
Kapil
Sharma
in
the
lead,
has
managed
to
win
millions
of
hearts.
Helmed
by
Rajesh
Krishnan,
Crew
happens
to
be
a
flying
heist
drama
which
opened
to
decent
reviews
from
critics
and
audience.
To
note,
Crew
marks
Kareena's
first
collaboration
with
Kriti
and
Tabu
While
the
divas
left
everyone
in
awe
of
their
respective
performances,
Crew
opened
to
a
decent
response
at
the
box
office.
According
to
a
report
published
in
Sacnilk,
Crew
made
an
opening
day
collection
of
Rs
9.25
crores
at
the
box
office
on
the
day
of
release.
The
movie
has
marked
as
Kriti's
third
highest
opener
after
COVID
19
pandemic.
Given
the
trend,
Crew
is
expected
to
see
a
significant
jump
in
collections
on
day
2
(first
Saturday)
at
the
box
office.
In
fact,
the
movie
has
minted
Rs
4.07
crores
so
far
and
the
numbers
are
likely
to
grow
by
the
end
of
the
day.
It
is
expected
to
have
a
double
digit
single
day
collection
today.
Interestingly,
Crew
is
facing
a
competition
Ajay
Devgn
and
R
Madhavan
starrer
Shaitaan
which
was
released
early
this
month.
It
will
be
interesting
to
see
if
Crew
will
be
able
to
cross
Rs
50
crores
during
the
opening
weekend.
Earlier
talking
about
Crew,
Kareena
stated,
"It's
really
a
cool
space
of
comedy,
heist
and
typical
commercial
masala
film
with
three
women
in
the
lead.
It's
a
very
fun
light
hearted
film
to
watch.
I
think
after
Laal
Singh
Chadda
and
Jaane
Jaan,
this
is
the
film
that
all
my
fans
will
really
really
enjoy.
The
Bebo
that
they
want
to
see,
the
Bebo
they
love"
Story first published: Saturday, March 30, 2024, 16:24 [IST]