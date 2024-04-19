Crew Box Office Collection Day 21: Kareena's Film Barely Sees Growth; Crosses Rs 70 Cr In 3 Weeks

Crew Box Office Collection Day 21: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon's Crew is already a box office winner. The women-led heist comedy hit cinemas on 29th March and opened to dzzling response and box office numbers. Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan (of Lootcase fame), the movie had collected Rs 9.25 crores on its opening day in cinemas. Tabu, Bebo and Kriti's film became the biggest opener of any women-led film. However, the film is barely seeing any growth in numbers these days. Despite its current dull record, the movie has managed to cross the Rs 70 crore-mark at the domestic box office in 3 weeks.

Crew Box Office Collection Day 21 Report:

As per reports, Crew recorded its lowest single day collection till now on 3rd Thursday. According a report published Sacnilk, the film managed to rake in Rs 0.44 cr (early estimates) on day 21.

Crew had an overall 12.74% Hindi occupancy on Thursday, April 18, 2024.

The movie had 7.96% occupancy in morning shows, 13.62% in afternoon shows, 14.64% in evening shows and 14.72% occupany in night shows.

Crew Box Office Day-Wise Report:

Day 1 (1st Friday) - ₹ 9.25 Cr

Day 2 (1st Saturday) - ₹ 9.75 Cr

Day 3 (1st Sunday) - ₹ 10.5 Cr

Day 4 (1st Monday) - ₹ 4.2 Cr

Day 5 (1st Tuesday) - ₹ 3.75 Cr

Day 6 (1st Wednesday) - ₹ 3.3 Cr

Day 7 (1st Thursday) - ₹ 3 Cr

Week 1 Collection - ₹ 43.75 Cr

Day 8 (2nd Friday) - ₹ 3.75 Cr

Day 9 (2nd Saturday) - ₹ 5.25 Cr

Day 10 (2nd Sunday) - ₹ 5.5 Cr

Day 11 (2nd Monday) - ₹ 1.75 Cr

Day 12 (2nd Tuesday) - ₹ 2.25 Cr

Day 13 (2nd Wednesday) - ₹ 1.75 Cr

Day 14 (2nd Thursday) - ₹ 1.2 Cr

Week 2 Collection - ₹ 21.45 Cr

Day 15 (3rd Friday) - ₹ 0.9 Cr

Day 16 (3rd Saturday) - ₹ 1.6 Cr

Day 17 (3rd Sunday) - ₹ 1.7 Cr

Day 18 (3rd Monday) - ₹ 0.55 Cr

Day 19 (3rd Tuesday) - ₹ 0.6 Cr

Day 20 (3rd Wednesday) - ₹ 0.84 Cr (rough data)

Day 21 (3rd Thursday) - ₹ 0.44 Cr (Early Estimates)

Total - ₹71.83 CRORES!

About Crew

Jointy produced by Anil Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Ektaa R. Kapoor, Crew revolves around the story of three hard working women working in airlines industry who end up getting entangled in a gold smuggling racket.

The film also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in important roles.