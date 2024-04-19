Crew Box Office Collection Day 21: Kareena's Film Barely Sees Growth; Crosses Rs 70 Cr In 3 Weeks

Crew
Tabu,
Kareena
Kapoor
Khan
and
Kriti
Sanon's
Crew
is
already
a
box
office
winner.
The
women-led
heist
comedy
hit
cinemas
on
29th
March
and
opened
to
dzzling
response
and
box
office
numbers.
Directed
by
Rajesh
A
Krishnan
(of
Lootcase
fame),
the
movie
had
collected
Rs
9.25
crores
on
its
opening
day
in
cinemas.
Tabu,
Bebo
and
Kriti's
film
became
the
biggest
opener
of
any
women-led
film.
However,
the
film
is
barely
seeing
any
growth
in
numbers
these
days.
Despite
its
current
dull
record,
the
movie
has
managed
to
cross
the
Rs
70
crore-mark
at
the
domestic
box
office
in
3
weeks.
Crew
Box
Office
Collection
Day
21
Report:
As
per
reports,
Crew
recorded
its
lowest
single
day
collection
till
now
on
3rd
Thursday.
According
a
report
published
Sacnilk,
the
film
managed
to
rake
in
Rs
0.44
cr
(early
estimates)
on
day
21.
Day
21
(3rd
Thursday)
-
₹
0.44
Cr
(Early
Estimates)
Total
-
₹71.83
CRORES!
About
Crew
Jointy
produced
by
Anil
Kapoor,
Rhea
Kapoor
and
Ektaa
R.
Kapoor,
Crew
revolves
around
the
story
of
three
hard
working
women
working
in
airlines
industry
who
end
up
getting
entangled
in
a
gold
smuggling
racket.