Crew Box Office Collection Day 3: Kareena-Kriti’s Film FAILS To Beat TBMAUJ On First Sunday

Crew Box Office Collection Day 3: The year 2024 has been quite busy for National Award Winning actress Kriti Sanon. After winning hearts with her stint as a humanoid in Shahid Kapoor starrer Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya early this year, Kriti is now grabbing eyeballs for her recent release Crew. Helmed by Rajesh Krishnan, the movie happens to be a flying heist comedy and also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma.

The movie has opened to a decent response from the audience and is enjoying an impressive stint at the box office since the first day. After an opening day collection of Rs 9.25 crores, Crew has been maintaining a strong hold at the box office and saw a decent growth during the opening weekend. But despite the buzz and an interesting ensemble of cast, Crew has failed to beat Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Crew minted Rs 10.5 crores yesterday (day 3/ first Sunday) which took the overall collections of the movie to Rs 29.5 crores. Interestingly, it failed to beat Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya by a bit. For the uninitiated, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (TBMAUJ) minted Rs 10.75 crores on its first Sunday at the box office. It will be interesting to see if Crew will able to pick up during the first week at the box office.

Earlier talking about Crew, Kareena stated, "It's really a cool space of comedy, heist and typical commercial masala film with three women in the lead. It's a very fun light hearted film to watch. I think after Laal Singh Chadda and Jaane Jaan, this is the film that all my fans will really really enjoy. The Bebo that they want to see, the Bebo they love".