Crew Box Office Collection Day 3: Kareena-Kriti’s Film FAILS To Beat TBMAUJ On First Sunday

Crew
Box
Office
Collection
Day
3:
The
year
2024
has
been
quite
busy
for
National
Award
Winning
actress
Kriti
Sanon.
After
winning
hearts
with
her
stint
as
a
humanoid
in
Shahid
Kapoor
starrer
Teri
Baaton
Mein
Aisa
Uljha
Jiya
early
this
year,
Kriti
is
now
grabbing
eyeballs
for
her
recent
release
Crew.
Helmed
by
Rajesh
Krishnan,
the
movie
happens
to
be
a
flying
heist
comedy
and
also
features
Kareena
Kapoor
Khan,
Tabu,
Diljit
Dosanjh
and
Kapil
Sharma.
The
movie
has
opened
to
a
decent
response
from
the
audience
and
is
enjoying
an
impressive
stint
at
the
box
office
since
the
first
day.
After
an
opening
day
collection
of
Rs
9.25
crores,
Crew
has
been
maintaining
a
strong
hold
at
the
box
office
and
saw
a
decent
growth
during
the
opening
weekend.
But
despite
the
buzz
and
an
interesting
ensemble
of
cast,
Crew
has
failed
to
beat
Teri
Baaton
Mein
Aisa
Uljha
Jiya.
According
to
a
report
published
in
Sacnilk,
Crew
minted
Rs
10.5
crores
yesterday
(day
3/
first
Sunday)
which
took
the
overall
collections
of
the
movie
to
Rs
29.5
crores.
Interestingly,
it
failed
to
beat
Teri
Baaton
Mein
Aisa
Uljha
Jiya
by
a
bit.
For
the
uninitiated,
Teri
Baaton
Mein
Aisa
Uljha
Jiya
(TBMAUJ)
minted
Rs
10.75
crores
on
its
first
Sunday
at
the
box
office.
It
will
be
interesting
to
see
if
Crew
will
able
to
pick
up
during
the
first
week
at
the
box
office.
Earlier
talking
about
Crew,
Kareena
stated,
"It's
really
a
cool
space
of
comedy,
heist
and
typical
commercial
masala
film
with
three
women
in
the
lead.
It's
a
very
fun
light
hearted
film
to
watch.
I
think
after
Laal
Singh
Chadda
and
Jaane
Jaan,
this
is
the
film
that
all
my
fans
will
really
really
enjoy.
The
Bebo
that
they
want
to
see,
the
Bebo
they
love".
Story first published: Monday, April 1, 2024, 16:22 [IST]