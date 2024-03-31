Crew Box Office Collection Day 3 Prediction: Kareena-Kriti’s Film To See A Hike; To Inch Towards 30Cr

Crew
Box
Office
Collection
Day
3:
Kareena
Kapoor
Khan,
who
had
won
millions
of
hearts
with
her
multi-starrer
female
buddy
comedy
Veere
Di
Wedding
in
2018,
is
now
making
headlines
for
another
female
led
drama.
We
are
talking
about
Crew
which
also
features
Tabu
and
Kriti
Sanon
in
the
lead.
Helmed
by
Rajesh
Krishnan,
the
movie
happens
to
be
a
flying
heist
drama
featuring
the
leading
ladies
in
the
role
of
air
hostess.
As
Crew
was
released
after
creating
immense
buzz
with
its
posters,
trailer
and
songs,
the
movie
has
opened
to
rave
reviews
from
the
audience
and
critics.
In
fact,
Crew
made
an
opening
day
collection
of
Rs
9.25
crores
and
managed
to
become
Kriti's
third
highest
opener
post
pandemic
after
Adipurush
and
Bachchhan
Pandey.
Interestingly,
Crew
saw
a
decent
hike
in
the
collections
on
the
second
day
of
release
and
has
been
going
strong
at
the
box
office
during
the
opening
weekend.
According
to
a
report
published
in
Sacnilk,
the
movie
minted
Rs
9.6
crores
yesterday
(day
2/
first
Saturday)
and
took
the
overall
collections
of
the
movie
to
Rs
18.85
crores.
Given
the
ongoing
trend,
Crew
is
likely
to
see
another
hike
in
collection
and
is
likely
to
inch
close
to
Rs
30
crores
mark
in
the
opening
weekend.
In
fact,
the
movie
is
expected
to
rake
in
Rs
10
crores
today
(day
3/
first
Sunday).
Interestingly,
Crew
is
facing
a
competition
Ajay
Devgn
and
R
Madhavan
starrer
Shaitaan
which
was
released
early
this
month.
Earlier
talking
about
Crew,
Kareena
stated,
"It's
really
a
cool
space
of
comedy,
heist
and
typical
commercial
masala
film
with
three
women
in
the
lead.
It's
a
very
fun
light
hearted
film
to
watch.
I
think
after
Laal
Singh
Chadda
and
Jaane
Jaan,
this
is
the
film
that
all
my
fans
will
really
really
enjoy.
The
Bebo
that
they
want
to
see,
the
Bebo
they
love"
Story first published: Sunday, March 31, 2024, 9:40 [IST]