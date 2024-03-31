Crew Box Office Collection Day 3 Prediction: Kareena-Kriti’s Film To See A Hike; To Inch Towards 30Cr

Crew Box Office Collection Day 3: Kareena Kapoor Khan, who had won millions of hearts with her multi-starrer female buddy comedy Veere Di Wedding in 2018, is now making headlines for another female led drama. We are talking about Crew which also features Tabu and Kriti Sanon in the lead. Helmed by Rajesh Krishnan, the movie happens to be a flying heist drama featuring the leading ladies in the role of air hostess.

As Crew was released after creating immense buzz with its posters, trailer and songs, the movie has opened to rave reviews from the audience and critics. In fact, Crew made an opening day collection of Rs 9.25 crores and managed to become Kriti's third highest opener post pandemic after Adipurush and Bachchhan Pandey.

Interestingly, Crew saw a decent hike in the collections on the second day of release and has been going strong at the box office during the opening weekend. According to a report published in Sacnilk, the movie minted Rs 9.6 crores yesterday (day 2/ first Saturday) and took the overall collections of the movie to Rs 18.85 crores.

Given the ongoing trend, Crew is likely to see another hike in collection and is likely to inch close to Rs 30 crores mark in the opening weekend. In fact, the movie is expected to rake in Rs 10 crores today (day 3/ first Sunday). Interestingly, Crew is facing a competition Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan starrer Shaitaan which was released early this month.

Earlier talking about Crew, Kareena stated, "It's really a cool space of comedy, heist and typical commercial masala film with three women in the lead. It's a very fun light hearted film to watch. I think after Laal Singh Chadda and Jaane Jaan, this is the film that all my fans will really really enjoy. The Bebo that they want to see, the Bebo they love"