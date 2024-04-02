Crew Box Office Collection Day 4: Kareena-Kriti’s Film BEATS Shahid’s TBMAUJ On First Monday Despite Major Dip

Crew
Box
Office
Collection
Day
4:
Rajesh
Krishnan's
recent
directorial
Crew
has
been
making
headlines
for
several
reasons.
The
movie
is
grabbing
eyeballs
for
its
impressive
ensemble
of
cast
including
Kareena
Kapoor
Khan,
Tabu,
Kriti
Sanon,
Kapil
Sharma
and
Diljit
Dosanjh
and
has
also
left
the
audience
intrigued
with
its
interesting
concept
of
a
flying
heist.
And
as
the
movie
has
been
released
after
creating
immense
buzz
in
the
town,
it
has
opened
to
a
decent
review
from
the
audience.
Interestingly,
Crew
has
been
enjoying
a
smooth
ride
at
the
box
office
and
it
has
become
the
third
highest
opener
for
Kriti
Sanon
post
pandemic.
After
registering
an
opening
day
collection
with
Rs
9.25
crores,
Crew
was
seen
having
an
impressive
opening
weekend
at
the
box
office.
In
fact,
Crew
managed
to
rake
in
Rs
29.5
crores
during
the
opening
weekend.
However,
the
first
Monday
came
as
a
blow
to
Crew.
Crew
Beats
Teri
Baaton
Mein
Aisa
Uljha
Jiya
On
First
Monday
According
to
a
report
published
in
Sacnilk,
Crew,
which
raked
in
Rs
10.5
crores,
saw
a
57%
drop
in
collections
on
the
first
Monday
(day
4).
To
note,
Crew
minted
Rs
4.5
crores
yesterday
(day
4/
first
Monday)
which
took
the
overall
collections
of
the
film
to
Rs
34
crores.
Interestingly,
Crew
has
managed
to
beat
Shahid
Kapoor
and
Kriti
Sanon
starrer
Teri
Baaton
Mein
Aisa
Uljha
Jiya
on
the
first
Monday
despite
the
dip.
For
the
uninitiated,
Teri
Baaton
Mein
Aisa
Uljha
Jiya,
which
was
the
second
highest
opener
of
2024,
had
earned
Rs
3.65
crores
on
first
Monday.
On
the
other
hand,
Crew
has
been
facing
a
box
office
competition
from
Hollywood
flick
Godzilla
x
Kong:
The
New
Empire.
It
will
be
interesting
to
see
if
Crew
will
able
to
pick
up
during
the
first
week
at
the
box
office.
Earlier
talking
about
Crew,
Kareena
stated,
"It's
really
a
cool
space
of
comedy,
heist
and
typical
commercial
masala
film
with
three
women
in
the
lead.
It's
a
very
fun
light
hearted
film
to
watch.
I
think
after
Laal
Singh
Chadda
and
Jaane
Jaan,
this
is
the
film
that
all
my
fans
will
really
really
enjoy.
The
Bebo
that
they
want
to
see,
the
Bebo
they
love".
Story first published: Tuesday, April 2, 2024, 11:07 [IST]