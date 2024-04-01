Crew Box Office Collection Day 4 Prediction: Kareena-Kriti’s Film To Massive Dip On 1st Monday; To Cross 32Cr

Crew
Box
Office
Collection
Day
4:
Kareena
Kapoor
Khan
has
been
one
of
the
successful
actresses
in
Bollywood
and
she
has
proved
her
mettle
time
and
again
on
the
big
screen.
The
diva
made
her
big
screen
debut
with
the
2000
release
Refugee
and
has
given
several
hit
movies
in
her
career.
And
now
she
is
making
headlines
for
her
recent
release
Crew
which
also
stars
Kriti
Sanon,
Tabu,
Diljit
Dosanjh
and
Kapil
Sharma
in
the
lead.
After
creating
immense
buzz
in
the
town,
Crew
opened
to
decent
reviews
from
the
audience
and
witnessed
a
good
start
at
the
box
office.
To
note,
this
Rajesh
Krishnan
directorial
made
an
opening
day
collection
of
Rs
9.25
crores
and
has
been
maintaining
a
decent
growth
at
the
box
office
during
the
opening
weekend.
However,
the
first
Monday
test
happens
to
be
a
crucial
one
for
this
flying
heist
drama.
According
to
a
report
published
in
Sacnilk,
Crew
minted
Rs
9.75
crores
on
day
2
(first
Saturday)
and
Rs
10.61
crores
yesterday
(day
3/
first
Sunday)
which
took
the
overall
collections
of
the
movie
to
Rs
29.61
crores.
Given
the
trend,
Crew
is
likely
to
see
its
first
and
massive
dip
today
(day
4/
first
Monday)
and
is
likely
to
cross
Rs
32
crores
mark
today.
Interestingly,
Crew
is
facing
a
competition
Ajay
Devgn
and
R
Madhavan
starrer
Shaitaan
which
was
released
early
this
month.
Earlier
talking
about
Crew,
Kareena
stated,
"It's
really
a
cool
space
of
comedy,
heist
and
typical
commercial
masala
film
with
three
women
in
the
lead.
It's
a
very
fun
light
hearted
film
to
watch.
I
think
after
Laal
Singh
Chadda
and
Jaane
Jaan,
this
is
the
film
that
all
my
fans
will
really
really
enjoy.
The
Bebo
that
they
want
to
see,
the
Bebo
they
love"
Story first published: Monday, April 1, 2024, 9:55 [IST]