Crew Box Office Collection Day 5 Prediction: Kareena-Kriti’s Film To See Its Lowest Single Day Number Today

Crew
Box
Office
Collection
Day
5
Prediction:
Kareena
Kapoor
Khan
has
been
all
over
the
headlines
these
days
and
rightfully
so.
After
all
her
recent
release
Crew
has
been
creating
ripples
since
the
first
day
and
has
opened
to
decent
reviews
from
the
audience
and
critics.
Helmed
by
Rajesh
Krishnan,
Crew
also
features
Tabu,
Kriti
Sanon,
Diljit
Dosanjh
and
Kapil
Sharma
in
the
lead
and
happens
to
be
a
flying
heist
drama.
The
movie
features
the
lead
actresses
in
the
role
of
air
hostesses
and
their
sass
and
panache
have
left
everyone
in
complete
awe.
And
while
Crew
has
been
winning
hearts,
the
movie
has
been
enjoying
a
decent
performance
at
the
box
office.
To
note,
Crew
made
an
opening
day
collection
of
Rs
9.25
crores
and
saw
a
decent
opening
weekend
of
Rs
29.5
crores.
However,
Crew
saw
a
massive
dip
in
collections
yesterday
(day
4/
first
Monday).
According
to
a
report
published
in
Sacnilk,
Crew
minted
Rs
4.5
crores
which
took
the
overall
collections
of
the
movie
to
Rs
39
crores.
Given
the
ongoing
trend,
Crew
is
likely
to
see
its
lowest
single
day
collection
today
(day
5/
first
Tuesday).
The
movie
is
expected
to
record
Rs
3-4
crores
today.
Interestingly,
Crew
has
been
facing
a
box
office
competition
from
Hollywood
flick
Godzilla
x
Kong:
The
New
Empire.
It
will
be
interesting
to
see
if
Crew
will
able
to
pick
up
during
the
first
week
at
the
box
office.
Earlier
talking
about
Crew,
Kareena
stated,
"It's
really
a
cool
space
of
comedy,
heist
and
typical
commercial
masala
film
with
three
women
in
the
lead.
It's
a
very
fun
light
hearted
film
to
watch.
I
think
after
Laal
Singh
Chadda
and
Jaane
Jaan,
this
is
the
film
that
all
my
fans
will
really
really
enjoy.
The
Bebo
that
they
want
to
see,
the
Bebo
they
love".
Story first published: Tuesday, April 2, 2024, 12:21 [IST]