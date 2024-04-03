Crew Box Office Collection Day 6 Prediction: Kareena’s Film Struggles To Make 5Cr As It Inches Towards 40Cr

Crew
Box
Office
Collection
Day
6
Prediction:
Kareena
Kapoor
Khan,
Tabu
and
Kriti
Sanon,
the
divas
who
are
known
for
their
impeccable
performance
and
versatility,
have
been
making
headlines
lately
for
their
first
collaboration.
We
are
talking
about
Rajesh
Krishnan
directorial
Crew
which
happens
to
be
a
flying
heist
drama
and
features
the
leading
ladies
in
the
role
of
air
hostesses.
Also
starring
Diljit
Dosanjh
and
Kapil
Sharma
in
the
lead,
Crew
has
been
one
of
the
most
anticipated
releases
of
the
year.
Interestingly,
Crew
has
opened
to
a
decent
response
from
the
audience
and
critics
and
fans
have
been
in
awe
to
watch
Kareena,
Tabu
and
Kriti
together.
After
raking
in
an
opening
day
collection
of
Rs
9.25
crores,
Crew
witnessed
a
decent
opening
weekend
wherein
the
movie
managed
to
rake
in
Rs
29.5
crores.
However,
the
weekdays
have
turned
out
to
be
quite
difficult
for
the
flying
heist
drama.
The
movie
not
just
witnessed
a
60%
dip
in
collections
on
the
first
Monday
with
a
collection
of
Rs
4.2
crores,
it
has
been
struggling
to
make
Rs
5
crores
in
a
single
day.
According
to
a
report
published
in
Sacnilk,
Crew
minted
Rs
3.57
crores
yesterday
(day
5/
first
Tuesday)
which
took
the
overall
collection
of
the
movie
to
Rs
37.27
crores.
Given
the
ongoing
trend,
Crew
is
likely
to
mint
Rs
3-4
crores
and
will
be
inching
close
to
Rs
40
crores
mark.
It
will
be
interesting
to
see
if
Crew
will
able
to
pick
up
pace
at
the
box
office
in
the
coming
days.
Earlier
talking
about
Crew,
Kareena
stated,
"It's
really
a
cool
space
of
comedy,
heist
and
typical
commercial
masala
film
with
three
women
in
the
lead.
It's
a
very
fun
light
hearted
film
to
watch.
I
think
after
Laal
Singh
Chadda
and
Jaane
Jaan,
this
is
the
film
that
all
my
fans
will
really
really
enjoy.
The
Bebo
that
they
want
to
see,
the
Bebo
they
love".
Story first published: Wednesday, April 3, 2024, 10:15 [IST]