Crew Box Office Collection Day 7 Prediction: Kareena’s Film Likely To Mint 3Cr As It Inches Towards 45 Cr

Crew
Box
Office
Collection
Day
7
Prediction:
Kareena
Kapoor
Khan,
Tabu
and
Kriti
Sanon's
first
collaboration
Crew
has
been
the
talk
of
the
town
ever
since
it
was
announced.
After
all,
it
not
just
brought
the
three
most
versatile
actress
together,
but
this
Rajesh
Krishnan
directorial
also
came
with
an
interesting
plot
of
a
flying
heist
comedy
drama.
And
while
the
trailer
left
the
audience
wanting
for
more,
Crew
did
open
to
a
rave
response
from
the
audience.
Interestingly,
Crew
has
been
creating
ripples
at
the
box
office
since
the
first
day
and
made
an
opening
day
collection
of
Rs
9.25
crores.
While
the
opening
weekend
came
with
a
decent
jump
for
this
heist
comedy,
it
was
seen
struggling
on
the
first
Monday
with
a
massive
dip
in
collection
of
around
60%.
However,
Crew
has
managed
to
have
a
steady
ground
at
the
box
office
in
the
first
week
despite
the
dips.
According
to
a
report
published
in
Sacnilk,
Crew
had
minted
Rs
3.75
crores
on
day
5
(first
Tuesday)
followed
by
a
collection
of
Rs
3.29
crores
yesterday
(day
6/
first
Wednesday)
which
took
the
overall
collections
of
the
movie
to
Rs
40.74
crores.
Given
the
trend,
Crew
is
expected
to
mint
approximately
Rs
3
crores
today
(day
7/
first
Thursday)
and
will
be
seen
inching
towards
Rs
45
crores
mark.
It
will
be
interesting
to
see
if
Crew
will
able
to
pick
up
pace
at
the
box
office
during
the
second
weekend
Earlier
talking
about
Crew,
Kareena
stated,
"It's
really
a
cool
space
of
comedy,
heist
and
typical
commercial
masala
film
with
three
women
in
the
lead.
It's
a
very
fun
light
hearted
film
to
watch.
I
think
after
Laal
Singh
Chadda
and
Jaane
Jaan,
this
is
the
film
that
all
my
fans
will
really
really
enjoy.
The
Bebo
that
they
want
to
see,
the
Bebo
they
love".
Story first published: Thursday, April 4, 2024, 10:38 [IST]