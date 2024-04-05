Crew Box Office Collection Day 8 Prediction: Kareena’s Film Stays Steady; To Cross 45Cr Ahead Of 2nd Weekend

Crew
Box
Office
Collection
Day
8
Prediction:
Kareena
Kapoor
Khan,
who
had
won
millions
of
hearts
with
her
stint
in
Jaane
Jaan
last
year,
is
now
all
over
the
headlines
for
her
recent
release.
We
are
talking
about
Rajesh
Krishnan's
directorial
Crew,
which
also
features
Tabu,
Kapil
Sharma,
Diljit
Dosanjh
and
Kriti
Sanon
in
the
lead.
The
movie
happens
to
be
a
flying
heist
comedy
featuring
the
leading
ladies
in
the
role
of
air
hostesses.
The
much
anticipated
movie,
which
managed
to
create
immense
buzz
among
the
fans,
has
been
enjoying
a
decent
run
at
the
box
office.
Crew
started
the
box
office
journey
with
an
opening
day
collection
of
Rs
9.25
crores
and
saw
a
slight
jump
at
the
box
office
during
the
opening
weekend.
While
it
did
struggle
on
the
first
Monday
(day
4),
Crew
did
manage
to
hold
a
steady
ground
at
the
box
office
in
the
first
week.
In
fact,
according
to
a
report
published
in
Sacnilk,
Crew
made
a
collection
of
Rs
3.01
crores
yesterday
(day
7/
first
Thursday)
which
took
the
overall
collections
of
the
film
to
Rs
43.76
crores.
Given
the
trend,
Crew
is
expected
to
rake
in
Rs
2.5
to
3
crores
today
(day
8/
second
Friday)
and
will
be
crossing
the
Rs
45
crores
mark
ahead
of
the
second
weekend.
To
note,
Crew
has
been
facing
a
box
office
competition
with
Ajay
Devgn's
Shaitaan
and
Hollywood
flick
Godzilla
x
Kong:
The
New
Empire.
Earlier
talking
about
Crew,
Kareena
stated,
"It's
really
a
cool
space
of
comedy,
heist
and
typical
commercial
masala
film
with
three
women
in
the
lead.
It's
a
very
fun
light
hearted
film
to
watch.
I
think
after
Laal
Singh
Chadda
and
Jaane
Jaan,
this
is
the
film
that
all
my
fans
will
really
really
enjoy.
The
Bebo
that
they
want
to
see,
the
Bebo
they
love".
Story first published: Friday, April 5, 2024, 11:19 [IST]