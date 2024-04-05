Crew Box Office Collection Day 8 Prediction: Kareena’s Film Stays Steady; To Cross 45Cr Ahead Of 2nd Weekend

Crew Box Office Collection Day 8 Prediction: Kareena Kapoor Khan, who had won millions of hearts with her stint in Jaane Jaan last year, is now all over the headlines for her recent release. We are talking about Rajesh Krishnan's directorial Crew, which also features Tabu, Kapil Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh and Kriti Sanon in the lead. The movie happens to be a flying heist comedy featuring the leading ladies in the role of air hostesses.

The much anticipated movie, which managed to create immense buzz among the fans, has been enjoying a decent run at the box office. Crew started the box office journey with an opening day collection of Rs 9.25 crores and saw a slight jump at the box office during the opening weekend. While it did struggle on the first Monday (day 4), Crew did manage to hold a steady ground at the box office in the first week.

In fact, according to a report published in Sacnilk, Crew made a collection of Rs 3.01 crores yesterday (day 7/ first Thursday) which took the overall collections of the film to Rs 43.76 crores. Given the trend, Crew is expected to rake in Rs 2.5 to 3 crores today (day 8/ second Friday) and will be crossing the Rs 45 crores mark ahead of the second weekend. To note, Crew has been facing a box office competition with Ajay Devgn's Shaitaan and Hollywood flick Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

Earlier talking about Crew, Kareena stated, "It's really a cool space of comedy, heist and typical commercial masala film with three women in the lead. It's a very fun light hearted film to watch. I think after Laal Singh Chadda and Jaane Jaan, this is the film that all my fans will really really enjoy. The Bebo that they want to see, the Bebo they love".