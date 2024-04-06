Crew Box Office Collection Day 8: Kareena's Film Inches Closer To 50Cr; Benefits From Discount Offer

Crew
Box
Office
Collection
Day
8:
Tabu,
Kareena
Kapoor
Khan
and
Kriti
Sanon's
latest
release,
Crew,
enters
its
2nd
weekend
of
release.
The
heist-comedy
continues
to
remain
steady
at
the
box
office
and
is
expected
to
cross
the
Rs
50-crore-mark
on
its
second
Sunday.
After
a
promising
opening
in
cinemas,
Crew
manages
to
benefit
from
the
buy
one
get
one
tickets
offer.
The
movie
hit
theatres
on
29th
March
2024.
The
much-anticipated
heist-comedy
continues
to
enjoy
its
decent
run
at
the
domestic
box
office.
As
per
reports,
Crew
collected
a
total
amount
of
Rs
43.75
crores
in
its
first
week.
According
to
Sacnilk,
the
movie
raked
in
around
Rs
3.60
crores
(early
estimates)
on
its
2nd
Friday,
taking
the
total
collection
to
Rs
47.35
crores
in
8
days.
The
film
reportedly
had
an
overall
14.30%
Hindi
occupancy
on
Friday
(5th
April).
As
posted
by
the
makers,
the
movie
collected
Rs
87.38
crores
worldwide
in
its
first
week.
Meanwhile,
Crew
will
soon
face
strong
competition
next
week
as
two
big
Bollywood
films
are
arriving
on
Eid
2024.
Akshay
Kumar-Tiger
Shroff's
big-budget
masala
action-entertainer
titled
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
and
Ajay
Devgn's
much-awaited
biographical
sports-drama
Maidaan
are
expected
to
take
away
most
of
the
screens
in
theatres.
Directed
by
Rajesh
A
Krishnan
(of
Lootcase
fame),
Crew
stars
three
powerful
and
gorgeous
leading
ladies
-
Tabu,
Kareena
Kapoor
Khan
and
Kriti
Sanon.
The
film
also
features
Punjabi
singer-actor
Diljit
Dosanjh
as
Kriti's
ex-flame
and
comedy
king
Kapil
Sharma
in
a
guest
appearance.
The
film
is
jointly
produced
by
Anil
Kapoor-Rhea
Kapoor's
Anil
Kapoor
FIlm
&
Communication
Network
Pvt.
Ltd.
and
Ektaa
R.
Kapoor's
Balaji
Telefilms.