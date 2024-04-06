Crew Box Office Collection Day 8: Kareena's Film Inches Closer To 50Cr; Benefits From Discount Offer

Crew Box Office Collection Day 8: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon's latest release, Crew, enters its 2nd weekend of release. The heist-comedy continues to remain steady at the box office and is expected to cross the Rs 50-crore-mark on its second Sunday. After a promising opening in cinemas, Crew manages to benefit from the buy one get one tickets offer. The movie hit theatres on 29th March 2024.

Crew Box Office Collection Day 8:

The much-anticipated heist-comedy continues to enjoy its decent run at the domestic box office. As per reports, Crew collected a total amount of Rs 43.75 crores in its first week.

According to Sacnilk, the movie raked in around Rs 3.60 crores (early estimates) on its 2nd Friday, taking the total collection to Rs 47.35 crores in 8 days. The film reportedly had an overall 14.30% Hindi occupancy on Friday (5th April).

As posted by the makers, the movie collected Rs 87.38 crores worldwide in its first week.

Meanwhile, Crew will soon face strong competition next week as two big Bollywood films are arriving on Eid 2024. Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff's big-budget masala action-entertainer titled Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Ajay Devgn's much-awaited biographical sports-drama Maidaan are expected to take away most of the screens in theatres.

Kareena Kapoor Khan & Ekta Kapoor Proves To Be A Blockbuster Jodi; Deliver A Third Consecutive Hit With Crew

About Crew:

Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan (of Lootcase fame), Crew stars three powerful and gorgeous leading ladies - Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon. The film also features Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh as Kriti's ex-flame and comedy king Kapil Sharma in a guest appearance.

The film is jointly produced by Anil Kapoor-Rhea Kapoor's Anil Kapoor FIlm & Communication Network Pvt. Ltd. and Ektaa R. Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms.

After SRK, Tabu Becomes The Second B-Town Celeb To Break THIS BIG Record On Box Office